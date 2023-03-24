FRIDAY BRIEFING | Steenhuisen vs Phalatse: The battle is on to steer the DA towards 2024

Steenhuisen vs Phalatse: The battle is on to steer the DA towards 2024



Soon after taking up the reins as DA mayor of Johannesburg in 2022, Mpho Phalatse spoke to one of my colleagues about her ambitions after she was asked whether she would consider being a contender for leader of the DA.

At the time, she said: "I do think that the DA could benefit from having someone like me in a leadership role. And I also think I have really grown a lot. And I think I would have a lot to offer."

In a few days, Phalatse will hear whether 2 000 delegates attending the DA Federal Congress in Johannesburg are willing to give her that chance to prove herself.

She is up against John Steenhuisen, who has been at the helm of the party since 2019, when he took over for an interim period after Mmusi Maimane resigned.

In 2020, Steenhuisen was given a three-year term as party leader when he was elected in a landslide victory against his then competitor, Mbali Ntuli.

With a coalition government looking very likely in 2024, as ANC support drops, DA delegates this weekend have a lot to think about, including which of the two candidates will be best to steer the party for the upcoming national elections.

In this week's Friday Briefing, News24 columnist and analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela argues that the tragedy of the upcoming congress is that it's not going to elevate fresh leaders brimming with ideas on how to take on the ANC.

News24's parliamentary reporter Jason Felix has a different view, writing that whoever becomes DA leader will need to consider how it will connect with South Africans, beyond using anti-ANC rhetoric. Analyst Daniel Silke reflects on the challenges facing the new leader.

We also have submissions from both Steenhuisen and Phalatse's teams.

As an added bonus, this week, we have a powerful contribution from Max du Plessis and Eshed Cohen, examining the withdrawal of the International Crime Bill, and what that means for the country now that the ICC has issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin.



I hope this week's edition gives you some food for thought.

Enjoy your weekend.

Best,

Vanessa Banton

Opinions editor.

