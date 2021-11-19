FRIDAY BRIEFING | Sudafrika uber alles? Another five years of coalition nightmares?

Sudafrika uber alles? Another five years of coalition nightmares?



Since elections were declared free and fair earlier this month, political parties have been schmoozing up to each other in a bid to form coalition agreements before municipalities need to be constituted next week Tuesday.

In some cases, before anyone could even think about talking to someone else, parties had already announced their preferences and who was worthy of their attention (or not). Others, despite making nominal gains were already placing enormous demands on the table. As political editor Qaanitah Hunter wrote in her column this week, the parties rather should have been eating humble pie after their disastrous results, which is a bad reflection on them, instead of pontificating and being sanctimonious.

It seems political parties are not ready to learn any lessons from what voters were telling them in this round of elections or even willing to reflect on the past five years of broken coalitions. If the current negotiations are anything to go by - we are in for a rocky road indeed and in a far bigger number of hung municipalities than the last election.

In this week's Friday Briefing, Associate Professor in public law at the University of Cape Town, Richard Calland, examines lessons South African political leaders should have taken to heart when they embarked on a tour of Germany two years ago to speak to counterparts from across the political spectrum about coalition building.

German Ambassador to South Africa Andreas Peschke writes that Germany has been faced with coalitions for a several years. He breaks down how political parties in that country go about negotiating and forming agreements, even if they are on opposite ends of the political divide. Something parties here should take note of.

Director of Programmes at the Auwal Socio Economic Research Institute, Ebrahim Fakir, analyses the implications of the ANC and DA deciding they will not work together, even though it would have been for the better of the country.

Lastly, co-founder of ReimagineSA and co-president of the Club of Rome, Mamphela Ramphele, examines how the recent fragmentation of our system has forced the big parties to the negotiating table, which she says is better for South African citizens.

Avoiding disruption, mess: Lessons from Germany in building successful coalitions



South African political parties tend to position themselves as enemies and not opponents, which causes problems when it comes to forming coalitions. Richard Calland examines lessons that parties in South Africa can take from Germany.

Laborious, but inevitable: The German experience and necessity of coalition-building

German Ambassador to South Africa Andreas Peschke writes on his country's experience of coalition building, which he says is often laborious, but must always be in the interest of the people.

Collision or Coalition? Why the ANC and DA need to go into coalition

For the sake of social stability, social solidarity and institutional integrity, an ANC-DA coalition may be the immediate short-term solution away from politicised uncertainty, writes Ebrahim Fakir.

Why a government of national unity might just be what we need

Our political system of proportional representation with party lists was designed for coalition politics in many ways. Yet, because of the dominance of the two parties, the ANC and DA, our democracy functioned as if we had a majoritarian system. But that is now changing, writes Mamphela Ramphele.

