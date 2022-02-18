1h ago

FRIDAY BRIEFING | Super Presidency on the cards? Is it really cause for alarm?

Super Presidency on the cards? Is it really cause for alarm? 

On Thursday last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced during his State of the Nation Address that he was bringing Sipho Nkosi and Daniel Mmimele, two men who held senior positions in the private sector, into the fold. 

Some read the decision as the president expressing little faith in his current Cabinet, so he, therefore, decided to shop around elsewhere. There were also concerns raised that Ramaphosa was set on creating a parallel government - one that would not be accountable to the normal avenues. 

Ramaphosa hit back this week at those concerns, disputing claims he had lost trust in his ministers. 

"I preside over a Cabinet of ministers that are committed to their responsibilities, ministers in whom I have the greatest of confidence as president, and more importantly…" he said as heckles rose up from opposition benches.

In this week's Friday Briefing, News24's political editor Qaanitah Hunter writes that Ramaphosa needs to be careful of the kitchen cabinet he is installing at the Union Buildings, as it has the potential to cause more damage than Jacob Zuma's lieutenants did in his name. 

TUT Vice-Chancellor Tinyiko Maluleke takes a different view and writes that Ramaphosa saw the writing on the wall and took the route he knew would get the country back on track. 

Finally, Professor Dirk Kotzé of Unisa takes a trip back in history, arguing that Ramaphosa's move is nothing new and it that happened under Thabo Mbeki.

However, he is of the view we shouldn't be too worried as there are institutions in place such as Parliament, which should ensure Ramaphosa doesn't do anything untoward. 

You can read the submissions of our contributors below. 

Hope you have a good weekend. 

Best, 

Vanessa Banton 

Opinions editor

State within a state: A very dangerous game

The tension between having ministers and equally senior people reporting directly to the president in similar roles has persisted throughout the four years of Cyril Ramaphosa's presidency. It's a risky game that the president is playing, writes Qaanitah Hunter.

Was Ramaphosa's SONA the boldest yet or a coup de grâce?

Tinyiko Maluleke argues that we saw a President who was coming to terms with reality as he delivered his State of the Nation Address last week, and that perhaps by populating government with skilled and experienced people, we are moving towards a post-political party system of governance.

A centralised government? Checks and balances must come from Parliament

President Cyril Ramaphosa's move to bring in people from the private section into government is not a question of whether the structure is centralised or decentralised, argues Dirk Kotzé. It is more about whether accountability is integrated into the structure and can produce the expected results?

To receive the Friday Briefing, sign up for the newsletter here.

*Want to share your views on this week's Friday Briefing? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.com with your name and town or province. You are welcome to also send a profile picture. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.


Read more on:
cyril ramaphosacabinetgovernancedemocracyaccountability
