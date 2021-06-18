1h ago

add bookmark

FRIDAY BRIEFING | Tembisa 10 saga: Anatomy of fake news

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
friday briefing

Piet Rampedi and Independent Media: Giving 'birth' to fake news 

After nearly a year-and-a-half of dealing with Covid-19, realising that perhaps our government is not all it is cracked up to be, as well as loadshedding, news of the birth of 10 babies to a woman in Tembisa was welcomed. 

Even international media houses jumped on the band wagon, desperate for some good news.

But the planned baby shower was soon put on hold as it became clear there were many gaps in the story, and possibly that no such birth had taken place. 

Perhaps the story would have disappeared as quickly as it surfaced if the originator of the story, Pretoria News editor, Piet Rampedi, did not, at first, gaslight journalists when questions were raised about where the babies were. A story that was meant to be about joy and happiness then revealed itself to be a monster, taking on many dark twists and turns.

With the media spotlight on the couple, they turned on each other, while the man who wrote the story started backtracking before lunging into more attacks on the government and other media houses. 

As Code for Africa CEO, Chris Roper, writes for this week's Friday Briefing, it doesn't actually matter if the Tembisa 10 exist - the damage to journalism in the country has been done. Wits journalism professor, Glenda Daniels, echoes these sentiments in her Q&A with News24's James de Villiers. UCT's professor of media studies, Herman Wasserman, examines how we got to this point and what needs to be done to fix our journalism going forward, while Wits' journalism professor, Anton Harber, reflects on how we should not be surprised that we got here, given Rampedi's track record. 

Communications strategist, Themba Sepotokele, lays the blame for the sorry saga at the door of pushing for scoops, while News24's public editor, George Claassen, looks at other scandals globally to see if we can learn any lessons. Finally News24's Sheldon Morais writes how the story became the story we all needed but eventually no-one wanted.

It's a bumper Friday Briefing before the weekend and, hopefully, one that gets you thinking. 

Best, 

Vanessa Banton

Opinions editor

Tembisa 10: Corruption flourishes if trust in the media is broken

Chris Roper writes that it is a huge leap of bad faith to use Pretoria News' Piet Rampedi's obviously shoddy journalism to justify an attack on the media in general, and it's incorrect.

Tembisa 10: 'It's not just Pretoria News that is culpable': 6 questions with Wits' Glenda Daniels

News24's James de Villiers spoke to University of Witwatersrand's Media Studies associate professor, Glenda Daniels, about what went wrong with the Tembisa 10 story, and its impact on journalism. 

Tembisa 10: Car-crash journalism

Perhaps the most jarring issue to arise out of the coverage of the Tembisa 10 saga is the lack of accountability, writes Herman Wasserman.

Tembisa 10: A chain of bad journalism

Anton Harber writes that the Tembisa 10 saga points to a deeper problem - one where a media system has allowed essential institutions of transparency, accountability and democracy to fall into the hands of rogues and charlatans. 

Tembisa 10: The danger of a 'scoop' syndrome

Trust and credibility are the currency of journalism and, if this is broken, as in the case of the Tembisa 10 saga, it results in unwarranted attacks on the media, writes Themba Sepotokele.

Journalism's 'damned spots': A challenge to the profession

There is a long history of disastrous journalism around the world. George Claassen examines five cases the Tembisa 10 saga resembles and what impact the Tembisa reports have had on South African journalism.

Tembisa 10: The story we all needed, but now no one wants

Sheldon Morais writes that we all wanted the Tembisa 10 story to be true, but deep down we all knew it wasn't.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
independent mediapiet rampedimedia ethicstembisa 10fake news
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When and why would you have your or your partner's sperm count checked?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
That's an unnecessary procedure
16% - 831 votes
As soon as we decide to start a family
8% - 379 votes
Only if we're struggling to conceive
76% - 3833 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun 2021

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis

10 Jun 2021

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis
PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

05 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations

03 Jun 2021

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations
view
Rand - Dollar
14.09
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.59
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.78
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.60
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,785.37
+0.7%
Silver
26.21
+1.2%
Palladium
2,543.50
+2.2%
Platinum
1,073.50
+1.0%
Brent Crude
73.08
-1.8%
Top 40
60,400
0.0%
All Share
66,586
0.0%
Resource 10
61,985
0.0%
Industrial 25
89,075
0.0%
Financial 15
13,266
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics

28 May 2021

Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics
Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

27 May

Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion

27 May

After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21161.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo