FRIDAY BRIEFING | The ANC, Zondo and corruption: Nowhere left to hide. Anything the party can do?

The ANC, Zondo and corruption: Nowhere left to hide, but can the party do anything about it?



Zondo IV is disastrous for the ANC. Released exactly a week ago, it placed the governing party smack bang in the middle of state capture.



The party was responsible for deploying people like Ace Magashule to the Free State, a province with a capital city almost beyond complete disrepair. The ANC stood, hands folded, while Eskom was infiltrated, repurposed, and then stripped by the evil Zuma-Gupta axis. And it was the ANC which saw its deployees being fired from National Treasury to make way for Gupta operatives. Of course, the biggest enabler was the head of state, the ANC's Jacob Zuma, who stood atop party machinery and operational culture that encouraged dishonesty and corruption.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is so obviously angry and frustrated, that he repeatedly asks the question: where was the ANC? Where was the party when all this looting took place? Where was the party when it became clear that governance was failing and being usurped by networks of criminals?

The ANC has not responded to Zondo's questions. It's very probable that it won't. Just like the party, quite often, never responded to queries from the media during the period of high capture. In 2016, ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa, now a deputy minister in charge of the State Security Agency – and a gentleman who remains more than a million rand in debt to one of the capture figures – angrily dismissed queries about Mcebisi Jonas being bribed by the Guptas. Jessie Duarte, then deputy secretary-general, was another one who complained about "the media narrative" that the ANC and the Guptas were intertwined.

Well, six years later, and here we are.

Is the party able to turn it around? Will the party act against those named in the report? Will it decisively break with the corrupt elements still nestling in its ample bosom? No, is my answer. But we have smart people in Friday Briefing this week trying to answer that question.

