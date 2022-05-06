15m ago

add bookmark

FRIDAY BRIEFING | The ANC, Zondo and corruption: Nowhere left to hide. Anything the party can do?

accreditation

friday briefing

The ANC, Zondo and corruption: Nowhere left to hide, but can the party do anything about it?

Zondo IV is disastrous for the ANC. Released exactly a week ago, it placed the governing party smack bang in the middle of state capture. 

The party was responsible for deploying people like Ace Magashule to the Free State, a province with a capital city almost beyond complete disrepair. The ANC stood, hands folded, while Eskom was infiltrated, repurposed, and then stripped by the evil Zuma-Gupta axis. And it was the ANC which saw its deployees being fired from National Treasury to make way for Gupta operatives. Of course, the biggest enabler was the head of state, the ANC's Jacob Zuma, who stood atop party machinery and operational culture that encouraged dishonesty and corruption.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is so obviously angry and frustrated, that he repeatedly asks the question: where was the ANC? Where was the party when all this looting took place? Where was the party when it became clear that governance was failing and being usurped by networks of criminals? 

The ANC has not responded to Zondo's questions. It's very probable that it won't. Just like the party, quite often, never responded to queries from the media during the period of high capture. In 2016, ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa, now a deputy minister in charge of the State Security Agency – and a gentleman who remains more than a million rand in debt to one of the capture figures – angrily dismissed queries about Mcebisi Jonas being bribed by the Guptas. Jessie Duarte, then deputy secretary-general, was another one who complained about "the media narrative" that the ANC and the Guptas were intertwined.

Well, six years later, and here we are.

Is the party able to turn it around? Will the party act against those named in the report? Will it decisively break with the corrupt elements still nestling in its ample bosom? No, is my answer. But we have smart people in Friday Briefing this week trying to answer that question.

Thoughts? Let us know at opinions@24.com.

Best,

Pieter du Toit 

Assistant Editor: In-depth News 

Zondo Commission report: ANC beyond acting definitively against rot

South Africans would applaud a concerted clean-up of all perpetrators accused of corruption in Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's report, but the ANC baulks at antagonising and alienating its own, writes Susan Booysen.

The Zondo report is a teachable moment. Let's not throw it away

The Zondo report must not meet the fate of the Truth and Reconciliation Report - that of being condemned to the dustbin of history, writes Tinyiko Maluleke.

ANC's push for unity will get in the way of party acting on Zondo report

The ANC's pursuit of unity doesn't allow it to rid itself of state capture architects and enablers easily. In fact, Mpumeleo Mkhabela writes, some of them wear party colours and any talk of unity must embrace them.

How will ANC MPs respond to Zondo report? Don't get your hopes up

The Zondo report, and its damning findings against the ANC, will find its way to Parliament sometime in the not too distant future. Parliamentary reporter Jan Gerber looks into his crystal ball to see how the comrades could react.

People's patience with the ANC is fast running out

The same ANC that kept quiet during the Zuma years, is the same ANC that we expect to act against those implicated in the Zondo report. It ain't going to happen, writes Mbhazima Shilowa.

To receive the Friday Briefing, sign up for the newsletter here.

*Want to share your views on this week's Friday Briefing? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.com with your name and town or province. You are welcome to also send a profile picture. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancstate capturecorruption
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 9827 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4245 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.04
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.84
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.90
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.41
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,875.84
-0.1%
Silver
22.40
-0.5%
Palladium
2,178.50
-0.6%
Platinum
958.00
-2.8%
Brent Crude
110.90
+0.7%
Top 40
62,902
0.0%
All Share
69,683
0.0%
Resource 10
74,905
0.0%
Industrial 25
76,472
0.0%
Financial 15
15,727
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
‘It’s a moment I’ll never ever forget’: Gerda Steyn on setting a new record at the...

03 May

‘It’s a moment I’ll never ever forget’: Gerda Steyn on setting a new record at the Two Oceans Marathon
PICS | Four black rhino bulls find new home at KZN reserve

30 Apr

PICS | Four black rhino bulls find new home at KZN reserve
WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing...

29 Apr

WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing tastebuds' one burger at a time
Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel

25 Apr

Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22125.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo