FRIDAY BRIEFING | The best of 2021: A year of change and challenge for the ANC

2021: A year of change and challenge for the ANC 

If any year showed the ANC flames post-1994, then 2021 was it. 

In March this year, knives were out between the party's factions as battles got under way about what its "step aside resolution", taken at the ANC 2017 Nasrec conference, really meant. After much argumentative to-ing and fro-ing, the secretary-general Ace Magashule eventually stepped aside after exhaustive multiple ANC internal processes. A court later dismissed his application to have the "step aside resolution" set aside.

Despite the ignominy surrounding him, another prominent member, former president Jacob Zuma, didn't seem intent on slinking off into the year with a whimper. Instead, his antics caused quite a bang – both in the ANC and in the country.

Dragging the ANC down with him, Zuma continued a relentless attack on the Zondo Commission and its independence. Zuma continued to play the legal process to its max. His one miscalculation though, was a defiance of the Constitutional Court order to appear before the State Capture Inquiry. The Constitutional Court subsequently found Zuma guilty of contempt of court. Clearly, Zuma continues to test the rule of law and relentlessly plays the victim of conspiracy steadfastly. All the while, the ANC remains silent.

Evidence led at the Zondo Commission revealed the ANC government's damning maladministration and malfeasance through bullying, manipulation of institutions, and the erosion of the rule of law. What is clear from this evidence is that the debasement of public institutions under an ANC government did not start under Zuma, even though it may have intensified under his administration. But it had been under way for years.

In July, matters came to a head as looting and rioting broke out in parts of the country, precipitated after Zuma was jailed following the Constitutional Courts finding him in contempt for failing to appear before the Zondo Commission. The riots revealed that the ANC, as a party, was both unwilling and unable to put the interests of stability, safety, growth and delivery at the centre of government. And that government itself had become a site at which competing ANC factions play out their battles.      

No wonder then, that the ANC suffered the embarrassment it did following the poor results for the party in the 2021 municipal elections – suffering a combined, low voter turnout among its potential supporters, with a shift of support to other parties.

This week, we've packaged the top editions of the year's Friday Briefings as we bid farewell to 2021. It is hardly surprising that the focus of these editions is on a poorly-performing ANC, seemingly unable to govern and the perpetual victims of some or other conspiracy, which seemingly the evidence at the Zondo Commission suggests, is of the ANC's own making. 

We hope that you enjoy reflecting on the six editions of Friday Briefing we've chosen, as you spend time with family and friends over the holiday season.

Best, 

Vanessa Banton

Opinions Editor. 

Friday Briefing: Ace Magashule - Like a barnacle on a sinking ship

With contributions by analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela, Wits School of Governance Professor Ivor Sarakinsky and Tshwane University of Technology's Professor Mashuphye Maserumule. 

Friday Briefing: RET lonely hearts - Why the fightback is fading

With submissions by News24's political editor Qaanitah Hunter, and political analysts Ebrahim Fakir and Mpumelelo Mkhabela.

Friday Briefing: Jacob Zuma's war against South Africa, the truth and the law

With submissions from News24's legal writer Karyn Maughan, assistant editor Pieter du Toit, analysts Mpumelelo Mkhabela and Ongama Mtimka.

Friday Briefing: The end of the ANC - Why the party's inability to govern and reform will kill it

With contributions from political analysts Ebrahim Harvey and Susan Booysen, and News24's assistant editor of in-depth news Pieter du Toit. 

Friday Briefing: After the fall - Why South Africa needs to move on from Jacob Zuma now

With contributions from News24's editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson, News24's political editor Qaanitah Hunter and Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana from the University of Johannesburg. 

Friday Briefing: A festival of corruption - What the Zondo commission revealed about South Africa

With submissions from News24's specialist legal writer Karyn Maughan, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, Mavuso Msimang, who is outgoing chairperson of the board of Corruption Watch and an ANC veteran, and Professor Dirk Kotzé from the University of South Africa.

