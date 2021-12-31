2h ago

add bookmark

FRIDAY BRIEFING | The best of 2021: How we were pushed to the edge

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
friday briefing

2021: The year that tested the limits 

In 2020, our life as we knew it changed dramatically as the global Covid-19 pandemic saw emergency measures, lockdowns and states of disaster implemented - almost universally – in an effort to contain and deal with the virus. 

By the time 2021 rolled around, it appeared that the adjustments to life and livelihoods were by now customary and that people had by and large settled down to pandemic life. But in many respects, 2021 was harder: people yearned for a return to life before 2020.

Others reckoned with the effects of disease and death, loss of life and loved ones, as the disease's emergence of the Delta variant continued to wreak havoc. Vaccines were thought to be the answer. But in South Africa – vaccine acquisition was slow, and then the Minister of Health was mired in controversy and accusations of corruption. Once vaccines were acquired rollout was slow, along with confoundingly reluctant uptake following the public's initial clamour for vaccine acquisition. 

Thinking back, a lot more happened. 

First, violence reared its head in neighbouring Mozambique, in the shape of the al-Sunnah, a self-proclaimed Islamist militant group which launched attacks on Palma in northern Mozambique.

South Africa faced its own issues of violence and conflict as rioting and looting broke out following the (temporary) incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. This came after the Constitutional Court ruled that he was in contempt of court for failing to appear at the Zondo Commission. 

Then, concern was piqued when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced new developments concerning the country's spy agency, changing the oversight rubric to make the agency report directly to the president, sparking fears of the securitisation of politics and centralisation of political control. 

Readers would be forgiven for thinking that fiction resembles fact - and fact, fantasy - following Independent Media's publishing of a story claiming that a South African woman had given birth to 10 babies. Except that no one could find the babies, besides the journalist who wrote the story. In an even more bizarre turn of events, Independent Media ran an "expose" (without evidence), claiming the missing babies were the subject of an elaborate conspiracy involving ministers of state, health workers and criminal syndicates – all dedicated to trafficking (and bringing down the Independent Media empire).         

Then, there was the on-again, off-again municipal elections which eventually took place in November. The results were confounding, so was the level of voter turnout. It required much focus for what it means for the country and betrayed a crisis of politics and governance. 

Altogether - 2021 tested the limits. 

To contextualise what we may have lived through, we've compiled some of 2021's context-defining Friday Briefing editions. We hope you enjoy reflecting back on some of the year's biggest news stories, and that they help you make sense of where we are. 

Wishing you all the best and happy new year.  

Vanessa Banton 

Opinions editor.

Friday Briefing: Are forced jabs coming? Experts unpack the constitutionality of vaccine mandates  

With submissions by Johannesburg-based advocate Ben Winks, independent political analyst Ebrahim Harvey, public health lawyer Safura Abdool Karim, Johannesburg-based advocate Nyoko Muvangua, and University of Johannesburg sociologist Kate Alexander. 

Friday Briefing: Violence, anger and chaos - The week that broke SA - and what the future looks like 

With submissions by the co-founder of ReimagineSA, Mamphela Ramphele, Serjeant at the Bar, the Institute for Race Relations' Frans Cronje, University of Free State sociologist Sethulego Matebesi, political economy analyst Daniel Silke, environmental advisor Dr Anthony Turton, and University of KwaZulu-Natal history lecturer Mpumeleleli Ngidi.

Friday Briefing: Tembisa 10 saga - Anatomy of fake news

With submissions by Code for Africa CEO Chris Roper, UCT's professor of media studies Herman Wasserman, Wits journalism Professor Anton Harber, Communications strategist Themba Sepotokele, News24's public editor George Claassen, and News24's assitant editor Sheldon Morais.

Friday Briefing: Spy HQ: SA's spies will report to Union Buildings. Are we asking for trouble?

With contributions by former head of the South African Secret Service, Moe Shaik, Wits School of Governance's Anthoni van Nieuwkerk, and Lawson Naidoo and Dan Mafora from the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac).

Friday Briefing: Mozambique mayhem - What's behind spate of violence, beheadings, other terror acts

With submissions by ISS analyst Timothy Walker, analyst Menzi Ndhlovu, University of Johannesburg's Dr Emmanuel Matambo, and finally Human Rights' Watch's Dewa Mavhinga.

Friday Briefing: Boooom! South African politics as we know it has exploded

With contributions by University of Pretoria's Professor Tinyiko Maluleke, and News24 columnists Mpumelelo Mkhabela and Dr Ebrahim Harvey.

To receive the Friday Briefing, sign up for the newsletter here.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
south africa2021news
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | Free for one day only: The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

1h ago

LISTEN | Free for one day only: The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.91
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
21.47
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.02
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.49
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Gold
1,818.95
+0.2%
Silver
23.14
+0.4%
Palladium
1,950.87
-0.9%
Platinum
968.75
+0.3%
Brent Crude
79.53
+0.4%
Top 40
67,130
0.0%
All Share
73,786
0.0%
Resource 10
71,071
0.0%
Industrial 25
95,425
0.0%
Financial 15
14,868
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo