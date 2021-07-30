1h ago

add bookmark

FRIDAY BRIEFING | The end of the ANC: Why the party’s inability to govern and reform will kill it

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Friday Briefing

The end of the ANC: Why the party’s inability to govern and reform will kill it

Events over the last couple of weeks, even by South African standards, have been remarkable.  

First, the Constitutional Court vindicated the faith many have in the rule of law when it committed former president Jacob Zuma to prison. His processing at the Estcourt Correctional Facility in KwaZulu-Natal signalled a scarce victory for the rule of law – only to be dashed by the subsequent violence fanned by his supporters and executed by a combination of thieves, thugs and the desperate poor.

Analysis on exactly what happened is still being done. But whether it was part of a planned coup, whether it was an insurrection or spontaneous, it is clear that the government of President Cyril Ramaphosa is not able to fulfil some of the basic contractual obligations the state holds towards its citizenry.

The violence showed that the state, which holds citizens’ collective power in trust for the greater and collective good, is close to being paralysed by inaction and poor decision-making. The absence of police during the televised anarchy is emblematic of this. Add a spluttering economy where the state is the single biggest hindrance to progress, and failing local governments, and it is indisputable that the ANC should have no claim to be the governing party.

Ramaphosa’s government is charged with executing the mandate of the ANC, given its electoral victory in 2019. But this should happen in accordance with the Constitution and in the national interest. The party of Nelson Mandela has however clearly shown that it cannot – and it will not – put the interests of growth, safety and delivery at the centre of governance. The cold, hard facts bear it out.

In this week’s Friday Briefing, political analysts Ebrahim Harvey and Susan Booysen consider what the ANC’s death knell might sound like. Yours truly makes the case that there are no significant metrics which indicate that the ANC-in-government is keeping up its end of the bargain with us, the public. And then we’re very happy to carry an extract from Ralph Mathekga’s new book, The ANC’s Last Decade, published by Tafelberg Publishers, is available at bookstores from today. Ralph, of course, is one of News24’s resident columnists.

For many it might be sacrilege to say the end of the ANC is nigh. But objective facts show if it isn’t already done for, the end is coming inexorably closer. Let us know if you agree – and especially if you disagree. Please send comments and submissions to opinions@24.com.

Best,

Pieter du Toit

Assistant Editor.

The end of the ANC: How criminality, poverty, graft will kill off Ramaphosa's party

Every significant metric which indicates the health of a country or society seems to suggest the ANC-in-government is failing. Unemployment levels are the highest ever, municipalities are collapsing, and the police cannot keep citizens safe, writes Pieter du Toit.

When things fall apart: Is it near the end of the road for the ANC?

It is unclear if the ANC is going to survive the recent violence and looting, but something will have to give in the raging factionalist war within the party, writes Ebrahim Harvey. 

Shaken and vulnerable: Why the unrest wasn't quite the ANC's death knell yet

South Africa's July protests revealed a government that had exited the era of relying on deep-seated liberation legitimacy and incremental delivery but it is not quite the end of the road for the ANC, argues Susan Booysen.

EXTRACT | Ralph Mathekga: 'The ANC's last decade'

In his latest book 'The ANC's last decade', analyst and bestselling author Ralph Mathekga  examines what a future would look like if they ANC no longer holds absolute power. 

To receive Friday Briefing, sign up for the newsletter here.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anccyril ramaphosaunrestgovernance
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should Covid-19 vaccinations be mandatory for employees in workplaces?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it is the responsible thing to do
46% - 2798 votes
No, vaccination should be an individual choice
43% - 2634 votes
No, but those who are unvaccinated should have to work from home
11% - 676 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
view
Rand - Dollar
14.57
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.32
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.31
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.77
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,827.55
-0.0%
Silver
25.58
+0.3%
Palladium
2,651.50
+0.1%
Platinum
1,054.50
-1.0%
Brent Crude
76.05
+1.8%
Top 40
63,395
0.0%
All Share
69,565
0.0%
Resource 10
72,109
0.0%
Industrial 25
88,428
0.0%
Financial 15
12,835
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed...

29 Jul

LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed his van
PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms

27 Jul

PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms
Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic

26 Jul

Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Sparkling Schoenmaker stands tall as SA's new Olympic conqueror: 'It just doesn't...

1h ago

Sparkling Schoenmaker stands tall as SA's new Olympic conqueror: 'It just doesn't seem real'
SA's Schoenmaker wins GOLD, smashes world record to make history in Tokyo

3h ago

SA's Schoenmaker wins GOLD, smashes world record to make history in Tokyo
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 7: GOLD and a new world record for Tatjana Schoenmaker

3h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 7: GOLD and a new world record for Tatjana Schoenmaker
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
SA's Corbett not looking at Olympic podium: 'I'm just ecstatic to be in the final'

29 Jul

SA's Corbett not looking at Olympic podium: 'I'm just ecstatic to be in the final'
David Notoane hopes mistakes learned at Olympics will benefit Bafana Bafana in future

29 Jul

David Notoane hopes mistakes learned at Olympics will benefit Bafana Bafana in future
Schoenmaker tipped for Olympic gold, but warns SA fans: 'Don't get too excited'

29 Jul

Schoenmaker tipped for Olympic gold, but warns SA fans: 'Don't get too excited'
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

47m ago

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Stage set for Schoenmaker to be SA's golden girl: '15 years of training for 2...

29 Jul

Stage set for Schoenmaker to be SA's golden girl: '15 years of training for 2 minutes, 20 seconds'
Olympics: Promising TV eyeballs … despite horribly early ‘kick-offs’

2h ago

Olympics: Promising TV eyeballs … despite horribly early ‘kick-offs’
Bezuidenhout, Higgo off the pace as Olympic golf 1st round suspended over lightning

29 Jul

Bezuidenhout, Higgo off the pace as Olympic golf 1st round suspended over lightning
Devastated Chad le Clos on Tokyo Olympics exit: 'I don't know what to say'

29 Jul

Devastated Chad le Clos on Tokyo Olympics exit: 'I don't know what to say'
SA's Chad le Clos eliminated from 100m butterfly at Tokyo Olympics

29 Jul

SA's Chad le Clos eliminated from 100m butterfly at Tokyo Olympics
German cycling official sent home from Olympics for racist comment

29 Jul

German cycling official sent home from Olympics for racist comment
Drummond on SA men's hockey stunning Germany: 'We knew we had it in us'

29 Jul

Drummond on SA men's hockey stunning Germany: 'We knew we had it in us'
'Sisters' Schoenmaker, Corbett on making SA Olympic history: 'It brings us closer...

29 Jul

'Sisters' Schoenmaker, Corbett on making SA Olympic history: 'It brings us closer together'
Olympic organisers defend coronavirus measures as cases rise

29 Jul

Olympic organisers defend coronavirus measures as cases rise
SA hockey men launch comeback to sink Germany, register 1st win in Tokyo

29 Jul

SA hockey men launch comeback to sink Germany, register 1st win in Tokyo
Most of Australian Olympic athletics team out of isolation after Covid scare

29 Jul

Most of Australian Olympic athletics team out of isolation after Covid scare
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo