FRIDAY BRIEFING | The forever war: An ongoing cycle of destruction between Israel and Palestinians

Israel and Palestinian conflict: The senseless cycle of violence and destruction



Today marks 12 days since the deadly violence broke out between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, after police clashed with worshippers at Al-Aqsa mosque during Ramadaan and Israeli settlers attempted to evict Palestinians from a suburb in east Jerusalem.

On Thursday, as the Israeli cabinet prepared to meet over a ceasefire, rocket fire intensified from Gaza, while Israeli air strikes continued.

A senior Hamas official told Reuters that a ceasefire was expected within days, but an Israeli minister told the news agency that Israel would only stop when it had achieved its objectives.

The conflict between the Israel and Hamas is the most serious in recent years and has seen a rise in street violence between Jews and Arabs in Israeli cities, as well as stoking violence on the West Bank. Concerns have been raised that the latest violence could lead to an all-out war.

In this week's Friday Briefing, we focus on "The forever war", with News24's assistant editor Pieter du Toit setting the scene. He writes that after visiting Jerusalem and the West Bank two years ago, he became convinced that the ancient conflict in Israel and Palestine was intractable.

Palestinian Tareq Mansour writes from Ramallah and describes his frustrations and what it has been like growing up in the area which he says is yet to taste freedom.

South African born journalist Benjamin Pogrund, who now lives in Jerusalem, lays the blame for the ongoing conflict at the feet of poor leadership on both sides.

Former cabinet minister and activist Ronnie Kasrils calls on the South African government to break ties with Israel and to back the Palestinians, while Dan Diker from the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs and Yechiel M Leiter who served as chief of Staff to Benjamin Netanyahu at Israel's Ministry of Finance argue that Hamas had another reason for starting the latest conflict and it had nothing to do with Al Asqa mosque or what was happening in Sheikh Jarrah.

Lastly, the South African Jewish Board of Deputies' Zev Krengals reflects on South Africa's own history and what it can bring to the table in ending the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, while the Media Review Network's Iqbal Jassat speaks about the role of the media in covering the conflict.

It is a heavy read but an important one, and hopefully it will assist in your own understanding of what is going on in the region.

Best,

Vanessa Banton

Opinions editor.

The Forever War: A call to prayer, tolling church bells and an intractable conflict

The confluence of three of the world's great religions in the heart of Jerusalem, each with a claim to the city and the land, convinced Pieter du Toit that the ancient conflict in Israel and Palestine is intractable.

LETTER FROM PALESTINE | We hold onto hope and pray we find peace in our lifetimes

Palestinian Tareq Mansour writes from Ramallah about what it's like to be born a Palestinian. He describes it as heaven and hell all at once.

Israeli-Palestinian conflict: A crisis of leadership

There will be no end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict while Israelis and the Palestinians carry the burden of their leaders' actions, writes Benjamin Pogrund.

Bloodshed in Palestine: Fundamental cause and solution

Ronnie Kasrils writes that the root cause of the problem in the Israel-Palestinian conflict is Zionist settler colonialism that conquered and hijacked the land of an indigenous people, the Palestinians.

Hamas is resisting growing Arab normalisation with Israel

Dan Diker and Yechiel M Leiter argue that the latest round of violence between Israel and Gaza was not triggered by tensions at Al Aqsa mosque or in East Jerusalem, but rather it was created by Hamas as they push their Fatah-Palestinian Authority rivals off centre stage.

South Africa could play significant role in ending Israel-Palestinian conflict



Zev Krengelas writes that South Africa has a similar history to what is happening in Israel and the Palestinian territories; but while we could assist to help defuse tensions, we have forgotten what it takes to make peace.

Israeli-Palestinian conflict: The media have a responsibility to be accountable

Media institutions have an obligation to report truthfully and fearlessly and especially now while covering the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, writes Iqbal Jassat.

