FRIDAY BRIEFING | FW de Klerk: He maintained apartheid for decades - and then he helped dismantle it

The last apartheid president: FW de Klerk maintained the system, and then he helped destroy it

The death of FW de Klerk, the last apartheid head of state, is an inflection moment for South Africa, a country where history is never past.

His death severs another link with our transition from an authoritarian, racist state to a constitutional democracy where human rights are paramount. It has left very few people cold, with his critics on all sides of the political spectrum quick to condemn De Klerk as an apartheid stooge with blood on his hands. Others will point to his role as a conservative Afrikaner who unshackled himself from his people and history to chart a new way forward.



Analyses of De Klerk's role in our history will be contested. That is to be expected of someone who was the very last head of state elected by white South Africa while the country still enforced statutes like the Group Areas Act. His death has also triggered anger about apartheid crimes that remain unaccounted for and for which he understandably became the focal point. In his later life, De Klerk sought to contextualise apartheid, twice attempting to explain the intellectual rationale behind institutionalised discrimination and the deprivation of human rights. It tainted his legacy.



I believe that De Klerk will be remembered for breaking with National Party dogma and putting the country irrevocably on the path to political reform. It is true that he was a pragmatist and was not driven by a sudden burst of morality, and that was my experience when I interviewed him for the first time in 2006. It was disappointing to sit down and hear De Klerk talk about political calculations and how he could extract as much advantage in the inevitable negotiation process as he could amid a rapidly changing geopolitical environment. I wanted De Klerk to say he did it because it was right. (He later did do so.)



But De Klerk, atop a ruthlessly efficient security apparatus and in no real risk of losing his majority to the Conservative Party, when all was said and done, decided to launch the country on the road to reform. Yes, he believed he could control the process better than he eventually did, and yes, he looked to secure a measure of control for him and white South Africa. De Klerk, however, never sought to sabotage the negotiations or to cling on to power. And when the process culminated in the 1994 elections, he held his last Cabinet meeting and handed over power to Nelson Mandela, the country's democratically elected leader.



Humans are complicated. And history is nuanced. De Klerk will not be lionised by South Africa, neither by the governing political class, nor by Afrikaners. He knew this, and despite his faults and shortcomings, it was something that he made peace with. In his last message, released on the day of his death, he reiterated his support for the Constitution and the democratic dispensation.



His predecessors would have turned in their graves.

I daresay that you will not find better analysis on De Klerk anywhere in this fair republic than in today's Friday Briefing. Mavuso Msimang, Christi van der Westhuizen, Mpumelelo Mkhabela, Tony Leon, Hermann Giliomee, Ralph Mathekga and Melanie Verwoerd all provide deep insight.



We also republish a magnificent piece by the great Afrikaans poet and chronicler of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, Antjie Krog, who writes that De Klerk's inability to repent left Afrikaners as kansvatters, or chancers, in the land of their birth.



Have a peaceful weekend,



Pieter du Toit



Assistant Editor: In-depth News

OBITUARY | FW de Klerk: Apartheid president who helped dismantle system despite history and heritage

FW de Klerk, who died at the age of 85, was not considered to be a reformist political figure when he was elected president of apartheid South Africa in 1989. He, however, helped place the country on the road to sweeping constitutional reform and handed over power peacefully in 1994, writes Pieter du Toit.

FW de Klerk deserved the Nobel Prize, but he left behind a fragmented legacy

Mavuso Msimang writes there is no denying former President FW De Klerk played an important role in bringing democracy to South Africa, but his inability to shed his apartheid integument shut him out of the pantheon of South African greats.

FW de Klerk: A defender of his roots until the end

While FW de Klerk was instrumental in ending apartheid, he frequently attracted criticism for being an apartheid apologist, writes Christi van der Westhuizen.

Last apartheid president, but first to read the writing on the wall

It is quite striking how the reformist FW de Klerk inspired contempt from the ANC, even though on any version of history, he helped bend the country toward the arc of change and reconciliation, writes Tony Leon.

FW de Klerk never had any moral intention, and he left us behind as white kansvatters

For FW de Klerk, political reforms and reconciliation was never about moral intention, but always about political strategy, writes acclaimed author Antjie Krog. He has become the failed unrepentant face of white people.

FW de Klerk was a useful pawn of history

FW de Klerk's release of Mandela on 11 February 1990 and the unbanning of anti-apartheid organisations was not based on the acceptance that apartheid was a crime against humanity as declared by the United Nations. Instead, De Klerk was acting on the dictates of global politics over which he had absolutely no control, writes Mpumelelo Mkhabela.

De Klerk was perhaps not well prepared for negotiations, but he did avoid civil war

While former president leader FW de Klerk made the decision to end apartheid, he was perhaps not prepared well enough for the negotiations with the ANC, writes Stellenbosch University extraordinary professor of history, Hermann Giliomee.

While the collapse of apartheid was inevitable, De Klerk saw it through

FW de Klerk's political life was as complex as South Africa's transition to democracy, writes Ralph Mathekga.

FW de Klerk: A complex man with a complex legacy

Melanie Verwoerd writes that regardless of what motivated FW de Klerk to end apartheid, nothing can take away from the fact that he responded to a moment in history in a way that required enormous courage.

