FRIDAY BRIEFING | The next Chief Justice: Who'd want to put on these robes after last week?

Broken and corrupted - what the Chief Justice interviews reveal about the JSC



Prior to last week's interviews for the country's next Chief Justice, there were already concerns about the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

The handling of the John Hlophe matter is a case in point. It took 13 years of legal battles and delays before the Judicial Conduct Committee Tribunal – headed by retired Judge Joop Labuschagne – finally found Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct in April 2021.

Besides failing to hold judges to account, the JSC has also not protected its own. Former president Jacob Zuma has been allowed to continue his attacks on the judiciary unabated, without a peep from the judicial body. Last year's interviews to fill two vacancies at the Constitutional Court, which saw then Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng enter the political arena, were a shambles. The process was later re-run following court action from the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac).

Previously, the president of the country has forwarded just one name to the JSC to interview for the position of Chief Justice, in line with the Constitution, which requires the president to consult with the JSC and Members of Parliament. This year, Cyril Ramaphosa submitted four names following a process whereby the Presidency requested nominations from the public.

What could go wrong? It appears a lot after last week's interviews. The JSC recommended to Ramaphosa who the next Chief Justice should be, which was overstepping a boundary, according to many experts. In part, whoever will be the new Chief Justice was handed a poisoned chalice by the JSC.

In this week's Friday Briefing, News24's legal columnist, Serjeant at the Bar, reflects on the minimal criteria to evaluate judges and how this needs to change if we are to avoid a repeat of the recent interviews. The director at Freedom Under Law, Nicole Fritz, writes about how the process was anything but free and just, while political analyst, Ebrahim Harvey, points out that the commissioners didn't do what they should have done, and that was to ensure the suitability of the candidate. Instead, it became all about politics.

Pan African Bar Association of South Africa (Pabasa) deputy national chairperson, advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza, chats to my colleague, James de Villiers, about the way forward and what reforms are needed. And, finally, News24 contributor Tebogo Khaas reflects on the views of a group of concerned advocates, who wrote a response to News24's editor-in-chief after he called Dali Mpofu a nincompoop.

State capture is alive and well at the Judicial Service Commission

The JSC, as presently constituted, is not fit for constitutional purpose and will only produce a judiciary fit for authoritarian rule, writes Serjeant at the Bar.

Unjust and unfair: The week the JSC handed next Chief Justice a poisoned chalice

Whoever is appointed Chief Justice as the result of a process of which the recent JSC interviews form part will be handed a poisoned chalice, writes Nicole Fritz.

Marshmallow questions and bias: The cloud over the JSC's Chief Justice interviews

A deviously manipulated agenda dominated last week's JSC interviews for a new Chief Justice, marred by the fact that the JSC did not have clearly defined criteria upon which to question candidates to assess their suitability for the post, writes Ebrahim Harvey.

Q&A | Pabasa's Dumisa Ntsebeza: 'The conduct of certain officials left much to be desired'

Pan African Bar Association of South Africa deputy national chairperson, advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza, speaks to News24's James de Villiers. Ntsebeza says he supports calls for reforms of the Judicial Service Commission, and that the conduct of some commissioners left "much to be desired".

A fool, by any other name, shall but remain a nincompoop

For as long as we allow certain elements to use the JSC as a clearing house and vessel for the ascension of their political favourites and old-time besties, the legitimacy of the process and its output will remain in peril, writes Tebogo Khaas.

