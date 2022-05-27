16m ago

FRIDAY BRIEFING | The politics of urine: Stellenbosch under siege 28 years after apartheid

The politics of urine: Stellenbosch under siege 28 years after apartheid

As I walked into the newsroom, where I worked at the time, in 2008, I could see a group huddled around a colleague's computer, as a video played on the screen. I pushed myself into the group to get a closer look.

The clip playing on the computer showed a young white man apparently urinating into a bowl of stew and then serving it to five black cleaners at Reitz residence at the University of the Free State. 

I don't think I could even watch to the end. Some of my other colleagues also stepped away, disgusted. 

The four students at the centre of the video were eventually each sentenced to a R20 000 fine or 12 months imprisonment after they pleaded guilty to a charge of crimen injuria. 

Fifteen years after that incident, we are once again dealing with the politics of urine, and questioning whether, after 28 years of democracy, if there ever will be social cohesion.

This, after a white student urinated on the belongings of a black student at one of the residences at Stellenbosch. The incident, which was also filmed, sparked outrage across the country.

The perpetrator, Theuns du Toit, is alleged to have said to the victim, Babalo Ndwayana, that "it's a white boy thing", when asked what he was doing. 

For this week's Friday Briefing, Professor of Politics at Stellenbosch University, Professor Amanda Gouws, details the transformation that the university has undergone, and lays the blame for the latest incident at the door of toxic masculinity.

While Stellenbosch University's director of social impact and transformation, Dr Leslie van Rooi explains that while the incident was terrible, he felt it opened the door for students to talk.

Deputy chairperson of the National Planning Commission, Professor Tinyiko Maluleke, examines other, similar incidents, writing that an unequal society riddled with racism, poverty and other forms of violence, cannot cohere socially. 

We also approached three former students from the University of Stellenbosch to reflect on their own experiences, and what they think needs to change going forward. 

It's a heavy read before the weekend, but a necessary one. 

Best, 

Vanessa Banton 

Opinions Editor

Transformation is happening at SU. We cannot take the blame for toxic masculinity

Stellenbosch University has the right transformation policies, but often times it has the added burden of its apartheid past that encourages conservative white parents to send their children to SU - and then it becomes the institution's task to eradicate racist thinking and behaviour, writes Amanda Gouws.

The incident at Stellenbosch University has challenged us to be better

Leslie van Rooi writes that while there are transformation policies in place at Stellenbosch University, things can sometimes go wrong, as a recent incident at the institution showed. But that doesn't mean the university mustn't try again. 

Stellenbosch incident: Beyond the national syndrome of urination

Unless the socio-economic fault lines, and the violent racist culture, disguised and often euphemised, but reigning supreme in contemporary South Africa is addressed, the dreams of the poor and the black will continue to be urinated upon, daily, writes Tinyiko Maluleke.

Let's hope Theuns du Toit's egregious act is last piece of SU's long racist puzzle

Kamva Somdyala, a former student at the University of Stellenbosch, reflects on several incidents while he was at the institution and considers what the university needs to do going forward.

Stellenbosch incident: The test of leadership lies in how we respond

Clinton du Preez writes that following the responses from the students and Stellenbosch University to an incident in which a white student urinated on the belongings of a black student, he finds himself feeling optimistic about the future of the university and perhaps even the country. 

Stellenbosch University: Race, gender and liquor abuse - SA's toxic mix

In order to address race and gender relations in South Africa - alongside an urgent need for social and economic justice - we need to address our nation's toxic relationship with alcohol, writes James de Villiers

To receive the Friday Briefing, sign up for the newsletter here.

*Want to share your views on this week's Friday Briefing? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.com with your name and town or province. You are welcome to also send a profile picture. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.
