FRIDAY BRIEFING | The road to 2024: A goalless draw?

The road to 2024: A goalless draw?

The road to 2024 - though there is still a long way to go - has been littered with many challenges.

The economy is tanking, load shedding instead of getting better is getting worse, unemployment is growing by the day, and the corruption cancer seems a long way off from ever taking a holiday.

You would think this would be quite a dreary picture for a governing party hoping to win the hearts and minds of voters once again.

The ANC, though, seems to be taking it in its stride. At a recent election workshop, the party appeared confident of its chances in 2024.

Assistant editor of politics and opinions Qaanitah Hunter writes in this week's Friday Briefing the party is hoping for 52% next year, but it has set a realistic target of 50.5%.

Not bad for a party that has managed to drag its liberation legacy through the mud any chance it has.

Independent analyst Ebrahim Fakir explains why the ANC can afford to be so confident.

He breaks down the numbers and details why it is possible the party will get its majority.

News24 columnist and analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela delves into why opposition parties are unlikely to get a look-in on a national level, despite all the challenges the country is facing.



Finally, the Institute for Race Relations' Terence Corrigan analyses how the breakdown of the "moonshot pact" in Johannesburg is likely to impact on how voters view opposition parties, and why that particular event is unlikely to win them over.

I hope you have a good weekend.

Best,

Vanessa Banton

Opinions editor.

Clinging to power: ANC's best-case 2024 scenario is holding onto a 50% majority The ANC is looking at 50.5% nationally for the 2024 election, but it is going to need to do some work in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal if it wants to hold onto those provinces, writes Qaanitah Hunter.

SA politics and governance: The bleak house of cul-de-sacs There is a very real possibility that the ANC will not lose its majority outright in the next national election. In any event, it is unlikely that the ANC will not remain a factor - progressive or regressive – in the future, writes Ebrahim Fakir.





Frustration with ANC won't translate into votes for opposition The ANC's collaboration with opposition parties in Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg is indicative of the opposition's failure to help voters imagine a government without the governing power, argues Mpumelelo Mkhabela.