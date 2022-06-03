FRIDAY BRIEFING | There's no Planet B: What are we going to do about climate change?

There's no Planet B: What are we going to do about climate change?



50 years ago, on 16 June 1972, the United Nations Conference on the Environment in Stockholm was the first world event to recognise that the environment is a major issue. It also took cognisance of the fact that crises in security, health, development and the environment are linked.

Yet 50 years later, we are at this point. The world is warming, and with it comes devastation. The Earth's global average temperature is estimated to have increased by about 1 degree Celsius due to human activities since the pre-industrial period. That number is currently increasing by 0.2 degrees Celsius per a decade. A 1 degree Celsius increase may not seem like much, but this causes a significant increase in accumulated heat leading to extreme temperatures, reduced snow cover and sea ice, heavy rainfall like we saw in KwaZulu-Natal this year, and other changes. If you had any doubt about climate change, take a look at recent global climate events which reveal it's happening faster than predicated.

One of the contributors to global warming is greenhouse gas emissions. South Africa is heavily reliant on fossil fuels, of which coal, a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, is a dominant resource.

As Fin24's Lameez Omarjee writes in this week's Friday Briefing, while South Africa has committed to scale back, it won't all be smooth-sailing. The country's dependence on coal dates back to the late 1800s, serving as a cheap source of power for mining operations.

In light of our reliance on fossil fuels, the University of the Free State's Dr Anthony Turton looks at the recent climate events that South Africa has had to deal with and analyses whether it is, in fact, climate change.

Mandy Rambharos, general manager of Just Energy Transition at Eskom, regarded as the country's biggest polluter, expands on the state-owned enterprise's plans to get to a point where we move away from our reliance of coal.

The Free Market Foundation's Martin van Staden, meanwhile, argues that we need to get the economy functioning properly before people will care about what is happening in the environment.

We also have contributions from the Presidential Climate Commission's Dr Thuli Khumalo and Dr Alex Lenferna from 350Africa.org. You can find the links to the submissions below.

This week's Friday Briefing gives some food for thought as you reflect on World Environment Day on 5 June about what you personally can do for climate change.

Best,

Vanessa Banton

Opinions editor.

Why you should care about where your energy comes from

Most of South Africa's energy is generated from fossil fuels – with coal being the dominant resource. But the transition away from coal isn't simple – it's been a driver of the country's industrialisation and job creation, writes Lameez Omarjee.

Flooding in KZN, dry in Nelson Mandela Bay: What is going on?

Changing rainfall patterns due to climate change means provinces like KwaZulu-Natal will become increasingly disaster prone, with capital flight and growing unemployment fuelling social unrest and crime as a means of survival for the growing army of desperate people, writes Anthony Turton.

The inescapability of climate change and the opportunity for Eskom to transition

Eskom, as the largest emitter of greenhouse gas emissions in the country, must diversify its electricity mix to lower-carbon technologies, but the transition needs to be just, writes Mandy Rambharos.

Make SA prosperous first before focusing on renewables

Martin van Staden argues that, with more than 12 million unemployed South Africans and more caught in an inescapable cycle of poverty, it should be evident that climate change is not high on many people's priority lists. For environmental conservation to be a priority, poverty needs to be eradicated, he writes.

A climate resilient transition requires bold steps, action and social consensus

Achieving a social compact around a just and climate-resilient transition will be difficult for some, particularly the workers and communities whose livelihoods are tied to fossil fuel industries and those who endure the triple challenges of poverty, unemployment, and inequality, writes Thuli Khumalo.

Remove those in power who deny the urgency of the climate crisis

Alex Lenferna argues that the effect of climate change has been devastating, making the country poorer and more unequal, and if we fail to act, it could worsen, undoing our country's already fragile developmental progress.

Other casualties of Putin’s war in Ukraine: Russia’s climate goals and science

Concerns have been raised that decarbonisation efforts in Russia, which is the the fourth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, second largest crude oil exporter and world's largest gas exporter, will fall by the wayside because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, write Katja Doos and Alexander Vorbrugg.

How David Bowie and the first UN climate summit changed our vision of the future

The final day of the Stockholm Conference in 1972 was the day David Bowie's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars was released to the world. Fifty years on, the hopes and fears evoked in this album, like the conference, are still feel disturbingly relevant, writes David Larsson Heidenblad.

To receive the Friday Briefing, sign up for the newsletter here.