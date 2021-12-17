FRIDAY BRIEFING | They shaped 2021: 10 South Africans that saved us, angered us and made us proud

They shaped 2021: The good and the bad - how these 10 South Africans had an impact

Speak to most people and they can't tell the difference between when 2020 ended and when 2021 started. The two pandemic years (thus far) feel like one continuous one. But upon reflection, this is a bit of an unfair assessment. If it weren't for the continuing Covid-19 pandemic, 2021 would likely have to be chalked up as a seminal year in South Africa's history books - and a year that would impact and shape all of us in this society in some way - good and bad.

In 2020, we grappled with Covid-19 as the pandemic took its hold of the country and the world. We struggled through successive lockdowns - varying in severity, but by 2021, we had come to terms with it - the virus and its attendant preventative measures. But it wasn't just the virus that we would need to learn to live with. South Africa continued to be ailed by bad politics plaguing society – and despite no longer being in the Presidency, the spectre of Jacob Zuma has never been far from the politics of the country.

Zuma spent the better part of the year fighting against accountability. He refused to appear before the Zondo Commission. Frustrated by his delaying tactics, the Constitutional Court eventually decided he should be held accountable for his flagrant disregard to appear before the court – and sent him to jail. With a little help from his friend then National Commissioner of Correctional Services, Arthur Fraser, granted him medical parole, which was contested.

But its not just institutions and processes in which Zuma continues to feature. The social and economic fabric also feels his presence. His arrest precipitated unrest, disrupting production, trade and distribution – effectively plunging the country in an orgy of ugly scenes of destruction of people and property.

There was darkness of another kind in 2021 too.

Unhappy with Zuma’s continuing starring role, Eskom appeared, seemingly from nowhere and spurred by rumours of backstabbing and sabotage - implemented load shedding.

But 2021 wasn't just about the energy-sappers. There were the lifesavers too. Givers and takers, victims and saviours.

As the year comes to an end, Friday Briefing is taking a peek at 10 South Africans who shaped the year - both good and bad. As you guessed Zuma features on that list, as does André de Ruyter. Other people we feel shaped 2021 are Soweto leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini, Raymond Zondo, actor Thuso Mbedu, author Damon Galgut, scientist Glenda Gray, murdered whistleblower Babita Deokaran and Olympic gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker.

Read their profiles below and let us know if you think someone else should have rather been on that list at opinions@news24.com

Have a good weekend and enjoy the holidays if you are already on leave.

Best,

Vanessa Banton

Opinions editor.

Jacob Zuma: This year, the former president showed us who he really is

For more than a decade, South Africans thought they knew Jacob Zuma but 2021 showed us we were wrong. Qaanitah Hunter examines how Zuma managed to take us further to a place of depravity where only he could be king.

André de Ruyter: Greedily gulping down copious amounts from a poisoned chalice

André de Ruyter has remained cool and calm in the face of pressure greater than the president is under. And his message has remained consistent: leave Eskom to do what needs to be done, writes Pieter du Toit.

Soweto leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini: The rise of the super-active citizen

Soweto leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini became a household name following the civil unrest in SA this year. Lwandile Bhengu spoke to him about his feelings about being called a vigilante and his decision to protect Maponya Mall.

Raymond Zondo: The quiet judge who fought for rule of law when SA needed it most

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's much-anticipated state capture inquiry report may provide insight into SA's corruption pandemic – but, Karyn Maughan writes, it was his refusal to stop seeking accountability from former President Jacob Zuma that shifted history.

Actor Thuso Mbedu: Pietermartizburg home girl's star burns bright in Hollywood

After building an impressive body of work back home, two-time Emmy nominated actor Thuso Mbedu, is received wide acclaim in 2021 for her leading role in Amazon Prime Video's The Underground Roailroad and is set to star in her first feature film, The Woman King, alongside Academy Award-winning actor Viola Davis, writes Graye Morkel.

Damon Galgut: The Promise finally delivers prestigious Booker Prize for SA author

Damon Galgut is one of Africa's most prolific writers and recently walked away with "the ultimate literature prize" in the world, yet his recent win was greeted with some measure of surprise by his fellow countrymen, writes Shaun de Waal.

Glenda Gray: Still fighting despite death threats and intimidation

Professor Glenda Gray played a crucial role this year in ensuring healthcare workers, who continue to sacrifice and risk their lives to help those suffering from Covid-19, would be able to get vaccinated, writes Kyle Cowan.

Rassie Erasmus: Loved in SA, rugby's public enemy No 1 everywhere else

From his defence of Siya Kolisi, to his highlighting every single instance where the Boks were potentially wronged by a match official, to his relentless push-back against suggestions South African rugby was "boring", Erasmus went to war for his country in 2021, writes Lloyd Burnard.

Babita Deokaran: Cut down for fighting corruption

Amid growing calls in 2021 for better protection of whistleblowers, Gauteng Department of Health employee and whistleblower, Babita Deokaran, was murdered. Jeff Wicks examines how far along the case against six men accused of killing her is.

Tatjana Schoenmaker: Flying the SA flag high and bringing home the gold

South Africa's newest golden girl Tatjana Schoenmaker delivered one of the greatest South African sporting moments at this year's Tokyo Olympics by flying the flag high in what has been a difficult year, writes Lynn Butler.

