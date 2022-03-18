10m ago

FRIDAY BRIEFING | Tied up: The perils and pitfalls of a Ramaphosa second term

Friday Briefing

Tighter shackles for Ramaphosa in his next term? 

Unlike in 2007 in Polokwane and at Nasrec in 2017, it seems the main contender, Cyril Ramaphosa, will likely be a shoo-in to lead the ANC for another term when the party's elective conference takes place at the end of the year.

There are several reasons Ramaphosa finds himself in the pound seat. Chief among these reasons is that after the bruising 2021 municipal election, party members appear well aware of Ramaphosa's value to a voting public. 

You'd think that this would mean that Ramaphosa has the freedom he did not have in his first term to make the changes he wants. 

But as News24's political editor, Qaanitah Hunter, writes in this week's Friday Briefing, that while corruption accused, ex-RET leaders, and Thuma Mina loyalists are converging to give Ramaphosa their support, they are only doing it for their own selfish needs, and the result is that Ramaphosa will likely embark on a second term which comes with strings attached. 

Fin24's writer-at-large, Carol Paton, examines how the end of slate politics may not be to Ramaphosa's benefit, and that the party may end up with a divided top six and unable to bring about much-needed reform. 

And finally, while political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela believes that everything is currently skewed in Ramaphosa's favour, there are three critical questions he feels Ramaphosa needs to consider if the president is going to ensure he leaves behind a legacy once his second term is done. 

Definitely food for thought ahead of the long weekend. 

Best, 

Vanessa Banton 

Opinions Editor

Another term as ANC president likely for Rampahosa, but with more strings attached

To protect their self-interests, corruption accused, ex-RET leaders, and Thuma Mina loyalists are all coming together in their support for Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term as the party's president, writes Qaanitah Hunter. 

Slate politics is over. What comes next?

The practice of "slate politics" pretty much ended at the last ANC conference in 2017 at Nasrec. This time it will be up to the provincial power players to garner as much support as they can and use it to bargain for their own positions in the top six, writes Carol Paton.

Another term as ANC president in Ramaphosa's grasp, but what about his legacy?

While the ball appears to be in Cyril Ramaphosa's court, ahead of the ANC's elective conference, for him to be the party's president for a second term, there are some things he needs to consider, writes Mpumelelo Mkhabela.

*Want to share your views on this week's Friday Briefing? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.com with your name and town or province. You are welcome to also send a profile picture. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.

