FRIDAY BRIEFING | Topsy-turvy governments: Big egos and ideological battles - will councils survive?

Friday Briefing

Topsy-turvy governments: big egos and ideological battles - will our councils survive?

First up, apologies from the team at Friday Briefing. It's the second week in a row that we're featuring coalition politics as the main theme, and if there's one thing we pride ourselves on, it's that we're not boring. So, bear with us. We're trying not to repeat ourselves.

However, events over the past five days must surely represent the most important realignment in South African politics since 1994, when the ANC was voted into government. The selfsame ANC, smug, gluttonous and consumed with self-importance, have lost control of Gauteng's metropolitan municipalities. It will languish in the opposition benches for the next five years, while a coalition governs Tshwane, and in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni where a minority government will want to grind the ANC further. 

The ANC has managed to keep hold of eThekwini, although there are questions about the manner in which they did it, while they will lead a government in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The change of guard in South Africa's economic and struggle heartland of Gauteng, however, shows that the political environment has changed forever.

Parties will now have to work together across the ideological divide and in the service of citizens. Success will depend on other people, not necessarily mayors' own caucuses.

The DA will have to rely on the EFF, who will want to schmooze ActionSA who believes it could be a government in waiting.

There will no doubt be much disruption and lots of instability. If it disrupts services and governance, voters will move to punish parties further in 2024.

Have a great weekend, and please vaccinate if you haven't done so.

Pieter du Toit

Assistant Editor: In-depth News

Coalition collision course: Political maturity is required

While Monday's events in Gauteng's metros might well be a sea change in South African politics, it will be far from plain sailing for the opposition parties, argues parliamentary reporter Jan Gerber.

A poisoned chalice? Expect a fragile, rocky road ahead for 3 Gauteng metros

Given the very extensive and intimidating scale of the problems plaguing black townships in particular, the DA's mayorships in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni might well turn out to be little more than poisoned chalices, writes Ebrahim Harvey.

The attraction of negative power for the EFF and Julius Malema

The EFF is happy with negative power - the power to withhold and give support to others when it is expedient to do so, writes Mpumelelo Mkhabela. He explains why that is unlikely to change under Julius Malema.

