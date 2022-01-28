29m ago

add bookmark

FRIDAY BRIEFING | Under the pump: Cricket’s reckoning with race and history

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Friday Briefing

Under the pump: Cricket’s reckoning with race and history

The gentlemen’s game, as cricket is lovingly referred to by its many millions of supporters, has gone through a turbulent time in South Africa recently. 

Allegations of crude and what seems like systemic racism have rocked a sport that has traditionally blazed a non-racial trail since 1991, when the country was readmitted to the national fold.

Whereas rugby – historically used by the Afrikaner nationalists to exclude and demonstrate their power and dominance – initially battled to make the great leap forward, cricket was seemingly the sport that embraced change and diversity. Not anymore.

Rugby, with the world-champion Springboks magnificently led by Siya Kolisi, has come to represent a diverse nation comfortable with itself and revelling in the opportunities that acceptance and understanding bring. Cricket, however, seems to have gone the opposite direction, where black and coloured players seemingly continues to battle racism and discrimination.

Of course, cricket, like rugby, has its roots in British Empire, during a time in which those sports were used to Anglicise and to shape good subjects in service of the Mother Country.

It’s a complex history, and despite the Proteas’ good wins over India, the sport is navigating tricky waters.

In this week's Friday Briefing, News24 sports editor Lloyd Burnard writes about the Mark Boucher saga, while his deputy Sibusiso Mjikeliso explains why players remained quiet, rather than speak up. And historian Dr Dean Allen, author of Empire, War & Cricket in South Africa: Logan of Matjiesfontein, explains the sport’s context.

Best,

Pieter du Toit

Assistant Editor: In-depth news

CSA's balancing act between exercising urgency and care in Boucher case

Cricket South Africa will have to walk a tightrope and take its time into its enquiry into Mark Boucher, making sure that it prioritises being accurate and fair above being fast. However there are also dangers in stretching it out indefinitely, writes Lloyd Burnard. 

Learn from history and bat away the racism

The issues of sport and racism we experience today stem from the early days of colonialism and the first cricket tours, writes Dean Allen and if the SJN hearings are to achieve anything at this juncture then learning the lessons from history is imperative

Why it's taken so long for cricketers to open up and why we cannot victim blame

For the first time, cricket had an open platform in which people could speak candidly about their experiences of discrimination in the game, which partly explains why they were silent for so long, writes Sibusiso Mjikeliso.

To receive the Friday Briefing, sign up for the newsletter here.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
csaracismlegacy
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
34% - 861 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
66% - 1648 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.44
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.68
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.22
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.86
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Gold
1,799.00
+0.1%
Silver
22.76
-0.0%
Palladium
2,374.00
-0.1%
Platinum
1,031.50
+0.5%
Brent Crude
89.34
-0.7%
Top 40
67,070
0.0%
All Share
73,504
0.0%
Resource 10
75,094
0.0%
Industrial 25
90,477
0.0%
Financial 15
15,064
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo