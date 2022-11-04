1h ago

FRIDAY BRIEFING | University of trouble: SA's higher learning crisis is a reflection on society

accreditation
friday briefing

SA's university crisis: A reflection on our society 

2015 was an unprecedented year for universities around the country, as students joined the #FeesMustFall protests calling for free 'decolonised' higher education. The protests, marked by violence and destruction, intensified in 2016 and revealed a university leadership ill-equipped to deal with new demands and rapidly changing developments. 

The protests ended in 2017, but only after government promised a sliding-scale payment policy to assist poorer students. On the question of decolonisation and what it means - that remains contested terrain with ongoing debates. This is but one part of the debates animating the higher education sector. A second is the question of student debt. 

Since 2011, South Africa’s student debt has spiralled from R3.2-billion to more than R16-billion. This mounting debt threatens the sustainability of universities. But it too, along with debates about  transformation and decolonisation are aspects of the myriad  challenges facing institutions of higher learning. Management  and leadership as well as the selection and appointment at these levels affect integrity and sustainability just as much as funding, curriculum content, teaching, learning and research.   

There are 26 public universities in South Africa. They cater to, in excess of 1 million students, with plans by government, to add a further 500,000 to the tally by 2030. Ensuring that outcomes are worth the investment requires astute leadership of universities within a context of state decline and government dysfunction.  

In addition to providing people with a route out of poverty, higher education and universities in particular, are seen as  pivotal in contributing to research, development  and innovation for economic growth and redistribution. They also play a vital role in fostering a democratic culture in society and provide a cadre of adminstrators  for the the state. But they can only do this if well managed. 

Education systems do not exist in a vacuum, outside of their social context and reflects the society in which it is located.  In a society that has endured years of corrupt state capture, it should come as no surprise that the dysfunction, maladministration and malfeasance present in society is being mimicked in institutions of learning.

In this week's Friday Briefing, News24's in-depth writer James de Villiers details some of the issues of fraud and corruption, and mal-governance  affecting some of the country's universities. Wits University's Dr Bernadette Johnson provides a reflection on how the current crisis came to be. 

This edition of Friday Briefing re-runs an article originally published on News24 in which UCT's professor David Benatar argues that the issues and problems at the University of Cape Town, run much deeper than the embattled vice-chancellor, who is at least as much a symptom of UCT's malaise as it is, the cause.

There is justifiable concern about where the Higher Education sector is heading. Though the 2022/23 Best Global Universities ranking shows that seven South African universities rate amongst the words best, avoidable problems would hinder others from advancing in these rankings but could more importantly undermine confidence in South Africa's development  trajectory. 

Have a good weekend. 

Best, 

Vanessa Banton

Opinions editor. 

Degree fraud, scandals and maladministration: What's happening at SA universities?

South African universities are experiencing a legitimacy crisis, with several institutions facing allegations of fraud, maladministration and irregular appointment processes. James de Villiers details the challenges facing six of the country's 26 public universities. 

Our universities are caught in the snare of a leadership crisis

South Africa's universities have not suddenly arrived at where they are beset with challenges across the board. There have been many other incidents of corruption, maladministration, and violence over the past 30 years. But, perhaps the current mess is an opportunity for self-interrogation and self-correction, writes Bernadette Johnson.



The fall of UCT will continue

Professor David Benatar, author of The Fall of the University of Cape Town, writes that the problem at the university runs much deeper than the vice-chancellor, who is at least as much a symptom of UCT's fall as its cause.

