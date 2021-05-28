FRIDAY BRIEFING | Vigilante violence: Little police accountability, high crime and frustration

Mob justice: Broken trust, little police accountability, and community anger and frustration

Reading reports of what transpired earlier this month in Zandspruit, it is hard to imagine what went through residents' minds when they decided to take matters into their own hands.

Two hundred Zandspruit residents, fed up with the lack of police action, decided to hold their own kangaroo court. Regardless of the pleas of their nine victims - the community found them guilty and meted out their own punishment.

The nine were beaten and rocks were thrown at them. At least one was necklaced, but all of them were set alight after being doused in paraffin and petrol. Eight of the victims would not survive the ordeal, while one is still fighting for his life in hospital.

In this week's Friday Briefing, we analyse what makes a community erupt into so much anger?

The ISS' Lizette Lancaster examines the police's blind spots and why this incident happened. Author Ziyanda Stuurman, who has written a soon-to-be released book looking into policing in South Africa, concurs with Lancaster, and writes about the impact of the community's lack of trust in police officers in the area.

The University of Johannesburg's Ropafadzo Maphosa writes the justice system in South Africa has not always represented all citizens, which could be one of the reasons why we have seen a rise in vigilantism.

Mphumeleli Ngidi, a history lecturer at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, takes a look back at the country's past to give us a brief overview of mob justice from the apartheid era until now.

Finally, theology professor at Unisa Elijah Baloyi discusses how the church could get involved to find a solution.

