1h ago

add bookmark

FRIDAY BRIEFING | Where is the ANC renewal, Ramaphosa? Eastern Cape conference proved it's all hot air

accreditation
Friday Briefing

Where is the ANC renewal, Ramaphosa? The Eastern Cape conference proved it is all hot air

Since claiming the position as the ANC president at Nasrec in 2017, Cyril Ramaphosa's buzzwords have been unity and renewal.

But as he prepares to contest the upcoming elective conference in December, where he is seeking a second term, it all seems to ring a little hollow. 

Both the eThekwini and Mpumalanga conferences elected people facing criminal charges, and no effort was made to ensure they didn't make themselves available prior to those conferences. That came as an afterthought.

Slates for Oscar Mabuyane and his rival, Babalo Madikizela, at the recent Eastern Cape conference, both had candidates that oozed notoriety.

In this week's Friday Briefing, we ask is all this talk about renewal and unity just hot air? Is it just words leaders throw around to ensure they remain in their positions?  

News24's politics editor Qaanitah Hunter writes that following the Eastern cape conference, the message was loud and clear that  Ramaphosa's first five years as president have meant nothing more than merely securing a second term as president. 

University of Johannesburg's Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana agrees. He questions why the party allowed certain candidates in the Eastern Cape to contest, if it is all about renewal. Nelson Mandela University's Ongama Mtimka takes a more controversial view and writes that, if Ramaphosa wants to save his party, he should consider not contesting for a second term, and make way for a leader who is not from the liberation movement generation, to bring a new lease of life to the party. 

Finally, News24's politics reporter Jason Felix, who attended the conference over the weekend, reflects on what he saw and comes to the conclusion that there is no hope for unity within the party.

Enjoy the read and have a good weekend. 

Best, 

Vanessa Banton 

Opinions editor

Ramaphosa, a president who danced on egg shells for the sake of unity, but got none

The Eastern Cape conference proved that the ANC is more disunited than it was in 2017 - which points to Cyril Ramaphosa failing at his most pointed task after being elected, writes Qaanitah Hunter.

Oscar Mabuyane's win boosts Cyril Ramaphosa's chances, but at what cost?

For a party that claims to be on the path to renewal, many of those who contested in the Eastern Cape should not have been allowed. They don't represent renewal, but the dark side of the ANC, writes Mcebisi Ndletyana.

Ramaphosa should end the toxicity of his generation and not come back for 2nd term

Ongama Mtimka writes that, if Cyril Ramaphosa is serious about the party's renewal, he should decline nomination for a second term. 

ANC's Eastern Cape conference reveals push for party unity rings hollow

It's hard not to perceive President Cyril Ramaphosa's speeches about ANC unity as hollow. Over the weekend, the ANC Eastern Cape elective conference symbolised how the governing party has been limping along, clinging to the concept of meaningless unity, writes Jason Felix.

To receive the Friday Briefing, sign up for the newsletter here.

*Want to share your views on this week's Friday Briefing? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.com with your name and town or province. You are welcome to also send a profile picture. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anccyril ramaphosaoscar mabuyanepoliticsfactionalismregional conference
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 10878 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4759 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.00
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.55
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.64
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.02
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.0%
Gold
1,826.54
+0.3%
Silver
20.84
+0.7%
Palladium
1,951.50
+2.3%
Platinum
957.00
+1.2%
Brent Crude
107.45
-0.1%
Top 40
60,641
0.0%
All Share
67,252
0.0%
Resource 10
67,912
0.0%
Industrial 25
75,834
0.0%
Financial 15
15,591
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks

07 May

This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks
Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first

07 May

Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22130.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo