FRIDAY BRIEFING | Who guards the guardians? Why the JSC needs an overhaul

Overseeing the judges: Is the JSC up to the task?

Judicial independence, the ability of courts and judges to perform their duties free of influence from others, is highly valued.

However, when judges hand down what is considered harsh judgments, they land up in the firing line. Of late, it seems that judgment against the judges is at an all-time high. But it is not like they are coming off squeaky clean either.

Why is it that Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe is facing 10 scandals, but still no sanction? Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has been told to retract his comments around Israel, but he still hasn't indicated whether he intends to do so. Meanwhile, allegations swirl about that some judges were allegedly bribed by the CR17 campaign.

Is the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) ensuring that judges are being held accountable? Is the body accountable itself to Parliament?

In this week's Friday Briefing, we look at whether the country's judicial guardians need further oversight, besides what is already in place.

News24 legal reporter Karyn Maughan examines how attorney Barnabus Xulu has approached the JSC to lay complaints against 11 judges, despite himself facing contempt of court charges.

Serjeant at the Bar examines the political make-up of the JSC, writing that another body is not needed to oversee the judiciary, but perhaps there are areas of reform.

Dean of law at the University of the Free State (UFS), Professor John Mubangizi, is in agreement with Serjeant at the Bar. He argues that if the JSC fails, it constitutes a threat to judicial independence.

Helen Suzman Foundation legal researcher Chelsea Ramsden writes that there are concerns the JSC has breached its constitutional obligations, but a further oversight body is not needed.

Finally, Freedom Under Law's Nicole Fritz breaks down why judges often come under attack.

Fear, loathing and a missing Porsche: The case that could see Hlophe's lawyer jailed

A saga involving Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe's lawyer, Barnabas Xulu, starkly illustrates the dysfunction of the Western Cape High Court, and how he is trying to use the JSC to lay complaints against judges who have decided against him, writes Karyn Maughan.

Accountability in our judiciary: Reform of the JSC is needed



If the composition of the JSC is analysed, it is loaded in favour of politicians. Maybe it's time for a rethink of the body's formation, writes Serjeant at the Bar.

JSC accountability: A guardian does not need a guard

Any attempts to create an external body to oversee the judiciary would be an affront to the sanctity of judicial independence, writes Dean of Law at UFS, Professor John C Mubangizi.

Is the JSC carrying out its judicial oversight duties as it should?

The Judicial Service Commission Act requires the JSC to table an annual report to Parliament, but this is not happening. Helen Suzman Foundation legal researcher Chelsea Ramsden asks who should hold the JSC to account.

How should discipline of the judiciary work

The judiciary is in a peculiar position that seems to demand robust accountability and critical scrutiny of its conduct, writes Nicole Fritz.

