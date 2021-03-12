21m ago

add bookmark

FRIDAY BRIEFING | Who guards the guardians? Why the JSC needs an overhaul

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
friday briefing

Overseeing the judges: Is the JSC up to the task? 

Judicial independence, the ability of courts and judges to perform their duties free of influence from others, is highly valued. 

However, when judges hand down what is considered harsh judgments, they land up in the firing line. Of late, it seems that judgment against the judges is at an all-time high. But it is not like they are coming off squeaky clean either.

Why is it that Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe is facing 10 scandals, but still no sanction? Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has been told to retract his comments around Israel, but he still hasn't indicated whether he intends to do so. Meanwhile, allegations swirl about that some judges were allegedly bribed by the CR17 campaign. 

Is the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) ensuring that judges are being held accountable? Is the body accountable itself to Parliament? 

In this week's Friday Briefing, we look at whether the country's judicial guardians need further oversight, besides what is already in place. 

News24 legal reporter Karyn Maughan examines how attorney Barnabus Xulu has approached the JSC to lay complaints against 11 judges, despite himself facing contempt of court charges.

Serjeant at the Bar examines the political make-up of the JSC, writing that another body is not needed to oversee the judiciary, but perhaps there are areas of reform.

Dean of law at the University of the Free State (UFS), Professor John Mubangizi, is in agreement with Serjeant at the Bar. He argues that if the JSC fails, it constitutes a threat to judicial independence. 

Helen Suzman Foundation legal researcher Chelsea Ramsden writes that there are concerns the JSC has breached its constitutional obligations, but a further oversight body is not needed.

Finally, Freedom Under Law's Nicole Fritz breaks down why judges often come under attack. 

Hope you have a good weekend. 

Best, 

Vanessa Banton 

Opinions editor

Fear, loathing and a missing Porsche: The case that could see Hlophe's lawyer jailed

A saga involving Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe's lawyer, Barnabas Xulu, starkly illustrates the dysfunction of the Western Cape High Court, and how he is trying to use the JSC to lay complaints against judges who have decided against him, writes Karyn Maughan.

Accountability in our judiciary: Reform of the JSC is needed

If the composition of the JSC is analysed, it is loaded in favour of politicians. Maybe it's time for a rethink of the body's formation, writes Serjeant at the Bar.

JSC accountability: A guardian does not need a guard

Any attempts to create an external body to oversee the judiciary would be an affront to the sanctity of judicial independence, writes Dean of Law at UFS, Professor John C Mubangizi.

Is the JSC carrying out its judicial oversight duties as it should?

The Judicial Service Commission Act requires the JSC to table an annual report to Parliament, but this is not happening. Helen Suzman Foundation legal researcher Chelsea Ramsden asks who should hold the JSC to account.

How should discipline of the judiciary work

The judiciary is in a peculiar position that seems to demand robust accountability and critical scrutiny of its conduct, writes Nicole Fritz.

To receive the Friday Briefing, sign up for the newsletter hereNow available to all News24 readers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
FRIDAY BRIEFING | Covid-19: A year on, and more cracks revealed in society
FRIDAY BRIEFING | From fighting HIV/Aids denialism to securing vaccine: Why Glenda Gray is on a...
FRIDAY BRIEFING | Taking charge: How North West residents took on a municipality - and won
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 5094 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 3355 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 4848 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.88
(-0.56)
ZAR/GBP
20.81
(-0.43)
ZAR/EUR
17.81
(-0.33)
ZAR/AUD
11.58
(-0.44)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.36)
Gold
1719.06
(-0.21)
Silver
25.97
(-0.37)
Platinum
1202.65
(+0.47)
Brent Crude
69.56
(+2.55)
Palladium
2334.00
(+0.55)
All Share
68775.06
(+0.38)
Top 40
63187.54
(+0.48)
Financial 15
12963.28
(-0.55)
Industrial 25
88932.06
(+0.98)
Resource 10
70289.18
(+0.10)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar 2021

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university
FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths

10 Mar 2021

FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo