FRIDAY BRIEFING | Zondo: The unravelling - Did the Chief Justice overstep the mark?

Zondo: The unravelling

In June 2022, the four-and-a-half-year State Capture Inquiry finally came to an end following the release of chairperson Raymond Zondo's final report.

In a Friday Briefing editorial last year following the release of the last part of the report, News24 assistant editor Pieter du Toit wrote: "South Africans stood up against capture, it exposed skulduggery and criminality and demanded accountability. We should not stop now. We must ensure the viability of this country for ourselves and our children and keep the pressure on authorities to prosecute and jail Zuma, his comrades and the Guptas."

Despite the six-part report constructing an overwhelming case against the ANC, and particularly its former leader, Jacob Zuma, as being active participants in the expansive state capture project executed by the Gupta family, little appears to have been done with the final report.

In an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa this week, Mamphela Rampele wrote: "You publicly insisted that the chief justice should watch how you would respond to his recommendations once you received the report. We are still waiting and watching you."

It is little wonder Zondo decided to speak out, saying: "If another group of people were to do exactly what the Guptas did to pursue state capture, Parliament would still not be able to stop it. That is simply because I have seen nothing that has changed. If Parliament won't be able to protect the people's interests, who will protect the people?"



Parliament took offence, accusing Zondo of undermining the separation of powers between the legislature and judiciary. It then outlined some cosmetic reforms it has implemented.

In this week's Friday Briefing, we ask whether Zondo did in fact overstep the mark, or should Parliament be more accountable and allay fears state capture won't happen again.

We have contributions from News24's parliamentary reporter, Jan Gerber, analyst and News24 columnist Mpumelelo Mkhabela, Corruption Watch's Karam Singh and finally an excerpt from author Paul Holden's book Zondo at your fingertips.

