FRIDAY BRIEFING | Zondo VI: The unravelling of the ANC, capture - and 20 questions for Batohi, Lebeya

Zondo VI: The unravelling of the ANC, state capture - and 20 questions for Shamila Batohi and Godfrey Lebeya

The State Capture Inquiry, chaired by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, was a seminal moment in this country's democratic history. It processed hundreds of interviews and pieces of testimony, thousands of documents and pieces of evidence, and sat for months and months trying to unpick state capture.

What it found is devastating to the ANC, the governing party at national level since May 1994. The report, with all six parts running to 5 437 pages, constructs an overwhelming case against the party, and particularly its former leader, Jacob Zuma, as being active participants in the expansive state capture project executed by the Gupta family.

This country does not deserve what it has been put through the last decade and more. A country which set out in attempting to craft an inclusive and modern democracy in 1994, endowed with human capital and natural resources and given the goodwill of the world, proceeded to make a right royal mess of things.

South Africans stood up against capture, it exposed skulduggery and criminality and demanded accountability. We should not stop now. We must ensure the viability of this country for ourselves and our children and keep the pressure on authorities to prosecute and jail Zuma, his comrades and the Guptas.

What South Africa decides to do with the findings of the Zondo Commission will determine our future. The country's leaders must choose wisely.

