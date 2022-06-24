2h ago

FRIDAY BRIEFING | Zondo VI: The unravelling of the ANC, capture - and 20 questions for Batohi, Lebeya

Friday Briefing

Zondo VI: The unravelling of the ANC, state capture - and 20 questions for Shamila Batohi and Godfrey Lebeya

The State Capture Inquiry, chaired by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, was a seminal moment in this country's democratic history. It processed hundreds of interviews and pieces of testimony, thousands of documents and pieces of evidence, and sat for months and months trying to unpick state capture. 

What it found is devastating to the ANC, the governing party at national level since May 1994. The report, with all six parts running to 5 437 pages, constructs an overwhelming case against the party, and particularly its former leader, Jacob Zuma, as being active participants in the expansive state capture project executed by the Gupta family. 

This country does not deserve what it has been put through the last decade and more. A country which set out in attempting to craft an inclusive and modern democracy in 1994, endowed with human capital and natural resources and given the goodwill of the world, proceeded to make a right royal mess of things. 

South Africans stood up against capture, it exposed skulduggery and criminality and demanded accountability. We should not stop now. We must ensure the viability of this country for ourselves and our children and keep the pressure on authorities to prosecute and jail Zuma, his comrades and the Guptas.

What South Africa decides to do with the findings of the Zondo Commission will determine our future. The country's leaders must choose wisely. 

In this week's Friday Briefing, editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson, as well as Qaanitah Hunter, Adam Habib and myself analyse the findings of the Zondo Commission. 

Best, 

Pieter du Toit

Assistant Editor 

Friday Briefing Cartoon

What happens next? 20 questions for Shamila Batohi and Godrey Lebeya

The successful of implementation the Zondo Commission's recommendations cannot be left to politicians. All attention must now turn to the NPA and the Hawks to investigate and prosecute without fear or favour, writes Adriaan Basson. 

Don't be tempted to devalue Zondo report, it's a true manifestation of our democracy

This is not just another report. This State Capture Inquiry is the truest manifestation of the resilience of our constitutional democracy, writes Qaanitah Hunter

Zondo report told us what we already knew - now where to from here?

No one can ever again, with a straight face, describe the ANC as that glorious movement which party apparatchiks were so fond of doing, normally around the January 8 event, writes Adam Habib

The great unraveling: How the Zondo Commission shattered the ANC's foundational beliefs 

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has shattered the myth of the ANC and revealed as a party which is hostile to democracy and constitutionalism, and with a warped sense of self-importance, writes Pieter du Toit.

Zondo report shows how politicians became the greediest, fattest pigs on Animal Farm

For whistleblowers and other moral people who testified at the Zondo Commission, their lives will always be at risk until such time that moral leadership is once again at the helm of our nation, writes Ismail Mahomed

