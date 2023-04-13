2h ago

Share

Nathan Geffen | A Bonnie and Clyde tale: Why GroundUp investigated Thabo Bester story

accreditation
Nathan Geffen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dr. Nandipha Magudumuna appears in the Bloemfontein Magistrates court on 13 April 2023. Magudumuna made her first appearance after being arrested with fugutive Thabo Bester in Tanzania last week.
Dr. Nandipha Magudumuna appears in the Bloemfontein Magistrates court on 13 April 2023. Magudumuna made her first appearance after being arrested with fugutive Thabo Bester in Tanzania last week.
Yeshiel Panchia

Small news agency GroundUp is not known for covering salacious stories like this Bonnie and Clyde tale. GroundUp's editor, Nathan Geffen, explains the reason they took on the story.

Thabo Bester's escape is one of those stories that is both immensely interesting to the public and of immense public interest.

It has captured the public imagination because his escape was so audacious and absurd. The love interest with celebrity doctor Nandipha Madugumana adds to this. 

But GroundUp, the small news agency I direct, is not known for covering salacious stories like this Bonnie and Clyde tale.

Certainly, such stories should be reported. But we have a specific focus: human rights stories that bigger publications often don't have the resources to cover. 

When we were given information in late October by Justice Edwin Cameron, the Inspecting Judge of Correctional Services, that something strange had happened on 3 May 2022 in the G4S-run maximum-security prison in Mangaung, we did not believe Bester had escaped.

It seemed like the stuff of a farfetched crime novel. 

Failure to investigate 

The reason we decided to take the story on was irrespective of whether the body found burnt in the cell was Bester's, it appeared to us the authorities had failed to investigate it properly. Also, if Bester was free, it meant a convicted murderer and rapist was at large.

We published our first article on Bester on 8 November. We wrote there were many unanswered questions about his reported death on 3 May. In particular: How could a fire start in an isolation cell? What was the cause of death - did the person die before the fire? Whose body was found in the cell?

READ | Many mysteries surround prison cell death of 'Facebook rapist' Thabo Bester

Notably, we wrote: "At this stage, the possibilities are:

(1) The body is Bester's and he killed himself by fire.

(2) It is Bester and he died in an accidental fire.

(3) It is Bester and he died in a fire set by someone else.

(4) It is Bester, and he was murdered before the fire.

(5) It was not Bester who died, and he might have escaped. Possibility 5 is the most unlikely, but without a proper investigation, none of these possibilities can be excluded." 

At this stage, we did not have the post-mortem that had been conducted on the body in the cell, nor did we definitely know tests showed the DNA of the body did not match that of the woman claiming to be Bester's biological mother.

G4S, the Department of Correctional Services and police gave us little or no information.

We had only one reporter, Marecia Damons, working on the story. The article was not widely read. (In fact, some readers expressed a lack of sympathy for a prisoner dying in a fire.)

Extraordinary claims 

But, after the story was published, people emailed us with some extraordinary claims about Bester, including that he ran a business from prison and that he scammed people after escaping. (Amazingly, we also found a tipoff about Bester's business in the GroundUp inbox from February 2020; we simply did not have the resources to investigate it then.)       

As more information trickled in, we realised we needed at least two reporters on it, and so Daniel Steyn joined Marecia in February.

In between investigating Bester, they had many other stories to do. They were extensively helped by James Stent and GroundUp's other editors. 

Marecia and Daniel were daily on the phone to sources, questioning them, double-checking their claims, trying to cajole them to obtain additional evidence to support their claims.

In movies, journalism can look quite glamorous, but in real-life it is usually grinding. (Incidentally, unsung heroes of this story are the investigators at the Judicial Inspectorate of Correctional Services who analysed hours and hours of CCTV footage to find the few moments at 02:59 on 3 January showing two people hastily exiting the prison. It is this kind of monotonous, pedantically conducted work that solves mysteries.)  

READ | Convicted rapist, murderer Thabo Bester ran glamorous media company from prison

By mid-January, evidence had accumulated that Bester had escaped. But it appeared to us we still didn't have quite enough. In fact, the other story we were working on, that Bester ran a business from prison, was coming together quicker. 

On 20 January, we published Murder at Mangaung Prison: Leaked report shows ‘Facebook rapist’ was dead before a fire broke out in his cell.

We had obtained a judge's report which referred to a post-mortem conducted on the body. As the wording of the headline shows, we were still unconvinced Bester had escaped. 

We then asked freelance reporter Chris Gilili to go to the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to obtain the documents in the court case brought by Nandipha Madugumana to obtain the body.

This didn't prove easy and perhaps there's a story to be written on the lack of accessibility of court papers. Nevertheless, Chris' perseverance paid off and we got access to most, not all, the papers. 

Body shorter than Bester's 

Perhaps bringing that case was Madugumana's big error that led to her, and Bester being caught, because the court documents were gold and, critically, led to us getting hold of the full post-mortem report.

It was then that we realised the body in the cell was considerably shorter than Bester's.

Moreover, the report showed within days of the incident of 3 May, the authorities knew the person in the cell had been murdered, and had died of blunt force trauma, not fire.

Yet no further investigation appeared to have been done to ascertain who the person was or who had murdered him. (A leading forensic pathologist helped us understand the post-mortem report properly.)

Two other journalists, Masego Mafata and Kimberly Mutandiro - also deserve mentioning; they traipsed around Johannesburg, obtaining bits of vital information for us. 

Floodgates opened 

At this point, we had enough information to publish our story of 15 March: Did the Facebook rapist die in his cell? Or did he escape from prison?

This story opened the floodgates.

That day we received photographic evidence from a member of the public showing Bester and Magudumana shopping a month after Bester's supposed death in Woolworths in Sandton City.

We examined the metadata in the photo and confirmed with two other people who knew Bester well that it was indeed him.

We published the images on 16 March, and from that point we ceased speculating about whether Bester had escaped; it was now pretty much a certainty. 

The story erupted into one of the biggest scandals in South African prison history. And that is how an investigation which started for us as a matter of public interest became a story of such massive interest to the public.

- Nathan Geffen is the editor of GroundUp 

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
groundupthabo besternandipha magudumanaprison escape
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you believe is the main reason behind the Tshwane pylon collapse?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Vandalism and tampering
67% - 1616 votes
Poor infrastructure maintenance
33% - 802 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Thabo Bester found in Tanzania, but how did he flee the country unnoticed?

12 Apr

LISTEN | Thabo Bester found in Tanzania, but how did he flee the country unnoticed?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.03
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
22.60
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.95
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.22
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Platinum
1,053.41
+3.3%
Palladium
1,506.87
+3.5%
Gold
2,042.99
+0.2%
Silver
25.98
+0.6%
Brent Crude
86.09
-1.4%
Top 40
72,705
0.0%
All Share
78,463
0.0%
Resource 10
71,571
0.0%
Industrial 25
104,012
0.0%
Financial 15
15,885
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from...

11 Apr

'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from burning car
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time

04 Apr

Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time
Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals...

04 Apr

Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals at SPCA every day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes

06 Apr

Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo