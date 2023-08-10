Siphamandla Zondi | Elastic ideology defines our coalition politics

Pragmatic and strategic power considerations are the new elastic ideologies that the old left-right ideological lines, writes Siphamandla Zondi.

Observing the National Dialogue on Coalition Government last weekend convened by Deputy President Paul Mashatile, one could not help but observe how de-ideologised party dialogues have become. As the realignment of politics happens in South Africa, ideological patterns that we have been familiar with are also being challenged to adjust.



Ideology is a crucial part of our competitive politics. It provides the framing or interpretation of public interests out there in society. These are interests around which groups of citizens and political actors coalesce. It provides the grammar and the language different political formations use to advance their political and policy agenda in the competition for the minds and hearts of citizens.



Ideology enables a political formation to mobilise people on matters that may not directly impact these citizens. This is so that a person, for example, unlikely to benefit from a change in laws towards fee-free early childhood development or reduction in prices of infant feeding formula who does not have a child, still advocates these changes as if they were going to directly benefit from it.



Ideology organises popular opinion, especially on contentious issues and gives holders of opinion some scientific basis for their views. Ideologies are generally backed up by some scientific bases, including related theories, mega-studies, opinion surveys and other evidence-based observations. Opinions that members of the public hold are often organised into a unity of thought of some sort using ideological structures.



Ideology borrowed from the West

In South Africa, as in the politics of the Western world from which South African professional politics borrows a lot, ideology enables us to categorise political opinions and agenda and, therefore, party behaviour into generally accepted categories such as right, centre-right, centre left, left.

It is from the West that we borrow labels like conservative, liberal, socialist and communist to describe clusters of political interests we observe. The same is the story with our use of radical, militant, moderate and traditional. We have transformationalists that demand fundamental change, reformists that envisage superficial reforms, and status-quoists that envisage the least change in society.

All this labelling is an attempt to simplify the complex and often different set of ideas about the best course of action in the development of a society that each party provides home. Ideology helps us make the complex a little simpler to understand. This is because ideology is really about ideals, futures, values, principles, power alignments, and political/economic/social identities.

Thus, we end up with a sense that a party wants a fundamentally different society and economy in the future, one dominated by the poor, and we call them radicals or leftists. The moderate version of this, in the sense that it wants this huge change, but wants to achieve it without significantly disrupting the status quo, we term centre-left or moderate radicals or gradualists.



We say a party wants to maintain the current system, allowing the least change of the old and established political, economic and social traditions including inherited western/colonial traditions. We call it traditional, status quoist.

But when it adds to this emphasis on old ethnic loyalties, nationalistic, exclusivist and even supremacist tendencies, we call it right-wing. Where this tendency is moderate in the sense that the party favours slow change in the direction towards rightwing, we call is centre-right or liberal or moderate right. Such a party hopes that you can change the structural disadvantage by lifting individuals and their freedoms.



In the South African situation, liberation movements and parties that broke out of them tend to be left of the centre, ranging from moderate (centre-left) such as the governing ANC, in that they want to reform the apartheid system, but want to do it gradually and in a negotiated fashion to more radical left in the PAC, Azapo and Black Consciousness Movement.

Similar outlook to the ANC

These latter have the same outlook as the ANC but are slightly more radical on land, economy and identity. The EFF combines the two tendencies in that it believes in everything the ANC believes and everything the PAC and Azapo believe. It also has militant rhetoric and a more stern face, all of these making it a little more left of all these radical parties.

I say a little to the left of other leftists on the basis of the cardinal points the EFF proposes as its policy agenda and the languaging around them. If the SACP were to be independent in electoral politics, it would be close to the EFF in this leftist band of the spectrum in policy terms, with more tamed rhetoric.

The DA is centre-right in the sense that the South African liberalism that it belongs to has been. It advocates superficial reforms and refrains from restructuring the power system inherited from colonialism. It is not looking for a radical break with the colonial traditions and Western tendencies, but for their improvement in the sense of greater efficiency, more protection of individuals rights and freedoms and improved free marketism.



The DA is quite close to the ACDP, IFP, NFP, and ActionSA. The IFPs and the NFP's focus on African traditional values, and the ACDP's commitment to traditional Christian principles, put them apart from the DA in the centre-right space. But they all embrace liberal ideals as a way to a better future.

Now, coalition governments have had to be negotiated mostly on the basis of what is materially strategic and pragmatic for each party. The existing ideological lines are being disrupted and are being made elastic enough to put in one formation what would not have without coalitions.

Pragmatic sense

Almost all coalitions currently in place traverse the centre dividing the right and the left, as well as moderate and radical sublines. Even the differences among parties have shifted from pure ideological affinity or animosity to differences of personalities, rhetoric and calculations about who matters.

For instance, if we are to believe the ANC Veterans League, the ANC is ready to work with its ideological arch-enemy, the DA, simply because it would make pragmatic sense to have a coalition with few big participants and minimal internal differences, as opposed to a coalition made up of many parties.

Perhaps, this is a second choice to a coalition with the EFF, whom it detests for being "disruptive" and "unpredictable" in its conduct. The ANC is experimenting with this in the City of Johannesburg, and the coalition has remained in place for now.



On its part, the DA has not ruled out a coalition with the ANC, in spite of putting together a pact with various small parties (Moonshot pact), best united by a goal to bring the ANC below 50% than anything related to what must then be achieved.

WHile the DA has for a while voiced misgivings about small parties and has proposed measures such as a 1% electoral threshold meant to limit the power and influence of small parties in post-electoral decision-making, many of these parties actually share the DA's ideological ideals. But pragmatism for the DA means fewer and bigger parties must form coalitions, regardless of their ideological stances.



It is clear that pragmatic considerations about what is the least fractious alliance of parties and which accommodates individual party aspirations the most will decide the coalitions if they happen after 2024, rather than older ideological lines.



Pragmatic and strategic power considerations are the new elastic ideologies that blur the old left-right ideological lines. The implications this development will have on the coherence of political ideas and ideals in society is something to be analysed closely.

- Professor Siphamandla Zondi is with the Institute for Pan-African Thought and Conversation at the University of Johannesburg.

