LETTER TO THE EDITOR | Patrice Motsepe won't benefit from a transaction between Sanlam and ARC

Sanlam's Pearl Majola writes that there were some factual inaccuracies in a column written by John Steenhuisen regarding a transaction between Sanlam and African Rainbow Capital (ARC) Financial Services.

DA leader, John Steenhuisen’s guest column on News24 headlined While poverty increases, race-based empowerment makes billionaires even richer, refers.



Sanlam wishes to respond in as far as the column refers to the transaction between Sanlam and African Rainbow Capital (ARC) Financial Services, specifically some factual inaccuracies about Sanlam’s transaction with ARC.

ARC, which is owned by Ubuntu-Botho Investments (UBI) and not by Patrice Motsepe, will hold 25% of the asset management business. Once all the conditions precedent have been met, the transaction will result in the formation of one of the largest black-empowerment asset management companies in South Africa.

Empowerment of Sanlam’s asset management business is important since this business manages savings valued at nearly R420 billion by clients who represent a broad base of South African society.

UBI itself has more than 600 individual shareholders as well as shareholder groups including labour unions, teacher, church, youth and women groups. Therefore, rather than being a narrowly focused BEE deal with Motsepe, the benefits of the Sanlam-ARC FS deal will extend to a much broader base, in line with Sanlam’s overall partnership with Ubuntu-Botho (UB).

Approved transactions

In addition to the UB partnership, the package of B-BBEE transactions approved by Sanlam shareholders in December 2018 will further broaden the base of empowerment shareholders in Sanlam.

In terms of that package, 5% of the issued Sanlam ordinary shares will be sold to a new broad-based group of empowerment shareholders. This group includes Sanlam staff members, black women and youth as well as Ubuntu-Botho, which will be allocated only 20% of that 5%.

For Sanlam, a Level 1 B-BBEE company, empowerment goes beyond any transaction or partnership. The company views transformation in the broader sense of community empowerment and development.

That is why a significant portion of its expenditure on procurement includes SMEs and a sustainable enterprise development programme remains active.

It is also the reason Sanlam continues to participate in various initiatives for inclusive economic growth such as business formations and contributes to initiatives such as the SME Fund, the YES programme and others.

More than R1.3 billion in dividends have been paid to individual and groups of shareholders since UBI started operating in 2004.

In addition to shareholder benefits, the Sanlam UBI partnership has extended benefits of over R1 billion invested in social upliftment projects in poor communities across the board. This is done through the UBI Community Development Trust, the Sanlam Foundation and the Motsepe Foundation.

Partnership with Ubuntu-Botha

In March this year, the Motsepe Foundation, along with Sanlam, African Rainbow Capital, African Rainbow Minerals and others pledged R1 billion to assist vulnerable communities with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and its related challenges.

These are just some of the important aspects of Sanlam’s approach to Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment which is unique and sustainable as has been proven by the partnership with Ubuntu-Botho, which started in 2003, and other partnerships.

Sanlam’s commitment to creating opportunities for previously disadvantaged communities in South Africa is embedded in the company’s DNA and is demonstrated in a series of seminal initiatives and deals established in 1993, way before BEE or the Financial Sector Code were legislated.

This background and reference are critical to understanding Sanlam’s broad-based nature and approach to B-BBEE transactions and history as well as its partnership with Ubuntu-Botho.

- Pearl Majola is head of Group Communications at Sanlam



