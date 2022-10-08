2h ago

LETTER TO THE EDITOR | Politics is the art of compromise, Ms Zille

Nicholas Woode-Smith
The ANC's new Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero, flanked by his coalition partners.
Alex Patrick

News24 reader Nicholas Woode-Smith responds to an opinion article written by Helen Zille saying that while she got something right with regards to coalition governments, it is wrong to believe it is possible to keep coalition members happy underneath DA hegemony.

Helen Zille's opinion article on News24 on the inherent instability of South African coalitions is both right and wrong. Its contents are illuminating and damning of the smaller parties who have taken advantage of gaps in legislation to betray their agreements effectively.

It should be common decency for parties who willingly enter a coalition to uphold their agreement. And common sense not to use the inherent instability of coalitions to threaten the DA with handing power back to the ANC.

Everything Zille states in her article is right. Coalitions in South Africa have been betrayed by capricious and opportunistic smaller parties for quick bucks from bribes and because of simple, petty vendettas.

So, what did Zille get wrong?

She is right that coalitions need to change in South Africa. And she is right that coalition members need to be held legally accountable to uphold their contracts. It is blatantly wrong that a political party can renege on its contracts just because it feels like it. Businesses, private individuals, and the real world uphold legal contracts. So should politicians.

But the likelihood of these coalition contracts becoming legally enforceable and South Africa getting the legislation needed to bring stability to coalitions is doubtful. It serves the ANC, EFF, and many other parties to have unstable coalitions. They will not support moves to force coalition members to uphold their agreements.

Art of compromise 

But fundamentally, Zille is wrong to believe it is possible to keep coalition members happy underneath DA hegemony.

Politics is the art of compromise. And that means compromising with minority parties to maintain the fraction of a percentage point needed to maintain a coalition. This is painful and will lead to corruption, instability and a lot of opportunism – but it is inherent to the nature of coalitions. Small parties are the kingmakers in coalition governments, unfortunately.

But I do still believe there is a future for coalition governments in South Africa. There has to be. Being more selective with coalition partners, even if it means not winning an election, may help in the long run to build trustworthy alliances that won't crumble at the first sign of dissent.

I hope for Johannesburg and the country that such stable coalitions are possible. And wish Zille all the luck in the world that she can help build them.

- Nicholas Woode-Smith, Cape Town


