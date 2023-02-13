23m ago

add bookmark

LETTER TO THE EDITOR | Student protest: UCT first years in the dark, worried about falling behind

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
ARCHIVE: Students pictured at part of the UCT campus.
ARCHIVE: Students pictured at part of the UCT campus.
Pool RENAULT/RIEGER/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Following the publication of an opinion article by UCT student Matthew Field, a lecturer at the university, who has asked to remain anonymous, has written to News24 with their concerns about the student protest at the institution.

It is disappointing that, yet again, we are confronted with an utterly chaotic start to the academic year at UCT. The disruption for our first-year cohort is especially upsetting.

The vast majority of our new students are still teenagers. Often, this is their first time away from home, and they lack a support network in their new environment. The university is meant to be a refuge for them, a safe space and welcoming environment to help guide them through a big transition in their lives. And yet, on Thursday morning, shortly before our first lecture was supposed to begin, I received panicked emails from confused students about what to do. There was little communication from management beyond tweeting that "UCT operations are scheduled to proceed as planned".

READ | OPINION: Matthew Field- UCT protest action - It has become groundhog day

Lecturers and students were blocked from coming onto campus, so clearly, it was not going to be possible to continue as scheduled. Any lecturer who has been at UCT for the past eight years is used to disruption to our teaching schedule. We have had to learn how to be flexible with our curriculum and adapt it to protests, fires or pandemics, but our first-year students are left feeling confused, demoralised and worried when these shutdowns happen.

You would think that by now, we could anticipate the disruptions enough to communicate contingency plans to students and avoid the anxiety that accompanies cars and people piling up outside the gates of UCT on the first day of term.

Even by late Monday afternoon, we had not been given any guidance about parameters for taking our classes online (during Covid, our classes were meant to be asynchronous and require low data).

There should have been clear plans and guidelines in place and they should have been communicated weeks ago. Now we must sit and wait to hear how to proceed while our first-year students are left in the dark, confused and worried about falling behind.

-A concerned UCT lecturer.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uctfundingstudent protests
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Randall Williams said he resigned as mayor of Tshwane to ensure the stability of the multi-party coalition. How does this make you feel?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Reassured. That’s the mark of true leadership.
18% - 105 votes
Concerned. Why are these coalitions so fragile?
82% - 486 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.84
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.64
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.12
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.42
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.4%
Platinum
945.66
+0.2%
Palladium
1,544.43
-0.4%
Gold
1,856.79
-0.7%
Silver
21.98
-0.2%
Brent Crude
86.39
+2.2%
Top 40
73,757
+1.0%
All Share
79,770
+1.0%
Resource 10
73,003
+0.6%
Industrial 25
104,890
+1.2%
Financial 15
16,246
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in...

02 Feb

JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in higher-ranking post
Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most...

31 Jan

Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most incredible journey'
Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden

01 Feb

Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

10 Feb

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation

06 Feb

WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo