LETTER TO THE EDITOR | We spent a lot of money on the Zondo inquiry; let's use its recommendations

Nyaniso Qwesha writes that instead of being ignored, the report from the Zondo Commission should be used to safeguard our resources for the betterment of the future.

Mr President, why did we establish the Zondo Commission? Was it not to unravel all the wrongs that happened?



We spent a lot of money to uncover the truth; I do not know the exact amount paid for the Zondo Commission. Is it a billion or more? I believe this is a relevant question, especially now when one would assume that the recommendations in that report are fully implementable. Why is there a greater need to ensure those recommendations are tested?

We are coming from a period in which the board members of various entities had a political relationship that significantly impacted the functioning of those boards. At some point, some of the board members that were selected were not qualified to be directors because they did not meet the standard to be on any board, let alone to be the chairperson.

In the Zondo report, there is a specific reference to the board chairperson of Denel, who, according to the Zondo Report, was not qualified to be a board member and the chairperson of that state-owned entity.

Body should appoint board members

Another contentious point is the appointment of board members by respective ministers, especially if you need independent board members. When a minister has the power to appoint, they can terminate the services of a particular member without recourse.

Noting the above, we learned the hard way that not all board members appointed in various state-owned entities are not solely serving us as a public but have other interests which might conflict with that of the shareholder the government priorities or objectives.

What does the Zondo Commission's final report say about board appointment recommendations?

The report explicitly states that the appointment of board members should be separate from that of the Executive. In a nutshell, there must be a body responsible for appointing and removing board members in state-owned entities.

In my view, this independent body should also have powers to evaluate the performance of the various board members.

Having a separate body will ensure that they won't interfere with the minister in charge and that the board members appointed will only perform their fiduciary duties as expected.

Was independent process followed?

The appointment of the new board of Eskom raises more questions than answers. Did the President or Minister acknowledge the recommendations of the Zondo Commission? If not, why would the government spend so much money when its recommendations are just ignored and not followed up? Are the current board members hand-picked, or was an independent process followed to ensure the right board members to turn Eskom around is selected?

In my view, if we are determined to see the State Owned Entities achieve their strategic objectives, we need to immediately, if not yesterday, remove executive management in the operational affairs of the entity, or that can lead to state capture on steroids.

We need to revitalise state-owned entities by ensuring we improve all the governance processes and oversight structures we have as a country. Let us not cry foul; let's use the outcome of the Zondo Commission to safeguard our resources for the betterment of the future.

- Nyaniso Qwesha, Western Cape



