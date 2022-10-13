1h ago

add bookmark

LETTER TO THE EDITOR | We spent a lot of money on the Zondo inquiry; let's use its recommendations

accreditation
Nyaniso Qwesha
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who chaired the Zondo commission.
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who chaired the Zondo commission.
Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan/Gallo Images

Nyaniso Qwesha writes that instead of being ignored, the report from the Zondo Commission should be used to safeguard our resources for the betterment of the future.

Mr President, why did we establish the Zondo Commission? Was it not to unravel all the wrongs that happened?

We spent a lot of money to uncover the truth; I do not know the exact amount paid for the Zondo Commission. Is it a billion or more? I believe this is a relevant question, especially now when one would assume that the recommendations in that report are fully implementable. Why is there a greater need to ensure those recommendations are tested?

We are coming from a period in which the board members of various entities had a political relationship that significantly impacted the functioning of those boards. At some point, some of the board members that were selected were not qualified to be directors because they did not meet the standard to be on any board, let alone to be the chairperson.

In the Zondo report, there is a specific reference to the board chairperson of Denel, who, according to the Zondo Report, was not qualified to be a board member and the chairperson of that state-owned entity.

Body should appoint board members

Another contentious point is the appointment of board members by respective ministers, especially if you need independent board members. When a minister has the power to appoint, they can terminate the services of a particular member without recourse.

Noting the above, we learned the hard way that not all board members appointed in various state-owned entities are not solely serving us as a public but have other interests which might conflict with that of the shareholder the government priorities or objectives.

What does the Zondo Commission's final report say about board appointment recommendations?

READ | ANALYSIS: The new Eskom board's 75% challenge

The report explicitly states that the appointment of board members should be separate from that of the Executive. In a nutshell, there must be a body responsible for appointing and removing board members in state-owned entities.

In my view, this independent body should also have powers to evaluate the performance of the various board members.

Having a separate body will ensure that they won't interfere with the minister in charge and that the board members appointed will only perform their fiduciary duties as expected.

Was independent process followed?

The appointment of the new board of Eskom raises more questions than answers. Did the President or Minister acknowledge the recommendations of the Zondo Commission? If not, why would the government spend so much money when its recommendations are just ignored and not followed up? Are the current board members hand-picked, or was an independent process followed to ensure the right board members to turn Eskom around is selected?

In my view, if we are determined to see the State Owned Entities achieve their strategic objectives, we need to immediately, if not yesterday, remove executive management in the operational affairs of the entity, or that can lead to state capture on steroids.

We need to revitalise state-owned entities by ensuring we improve all the governance processes and oversight structures we have as a country. Let us not cry foul; let's use the outcome of the Zondo Commission to safeguard our resources for the betterment of the future.

- Nyaniso Qwesha, Western Cape


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosagovernancezondo reportstate owned enterprisesboards
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
13% - 492 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
58% - 2195 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
1% - 36 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
28% - 1045 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.30
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.30
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.76
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.49
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,669.63
-0.2%
Silver
18.98
-0.3%
Palladium
2,133.50
-0.2%
Platinum
881.00
-0.3%
Brent Crude
92.45
-2.0%
Top 40
58,177
0.0%
All Share
64,528
0.0%
Resource 10
61,191
0.0%
Industrial 25
78,390
0.0%
Financial 15
13,974
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too

1h ago

Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too
'The thrill of racing is what I like most about sailing' – Young SA sailor ready...

10 Oct

'The thrill of racing is what I like most about sailing' – Young SA sailor ready to take on Cape2Rio
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo