1h ago

add bookmark

LETTER TO THE EDITOR | Why the DA needs to make a U-turn

David Gant
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: Ziyaad Douglas / Gallo Images
Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: Ziyaad Douglas / Gallo Images

Rejecting multiracialism in one of the world's most multiracial countries could possibly have been a mistake for the DA, as this week's by-election results show, writes David Gant. 

Notwithstanding the low turnout and the geographical locations of this week's by-elections, and their possible irrelevance in terms of next year's national local elections outcome, the performance of the DA has probably left its loyal supporters dejected, disappointed and depressed.

Even though they may recognise that it would be unwise to over-interpret the results, the message they are getting is that the DA was the biggest loser and no amount of spin and tweets from the federal chairperson or other party spokesperson can change that perception.

Sadly, the fact is that it was all too predictable.

Senior public representatives of the DA, including their undoubtedly capable and erudite leader, John Steenhuisen, have recently been publicly promoting the, evidently new, inclusion of "non-racialism" in the DA's values and principles proposition. This is confusing because the DA and its predecessors have always rejected racism and racialism as part of their fundamental philosophy.

What really is new from the DA is that it has turned its back on and refuses to recognise "multiracialism", and that has projected it, rightly or wrongly, as a race denialist political establishment.

It does not necessarily follow that the loss of black and coloured votes is a result of the DA's stance and the perception it has created that racial groups do not exist or do not matter in our country, but it seems highly probable.

With a governing party that is battered and tattered with corruption and incompetence, it should not be that difficult for the DA to take its rightful place as the appropriate party to replace it, but it will not do that if there is a fatal flaw in the way its message of rejection of multiracialism is being perceived by the electorate.

As the saying goes: "It is not always what you say that counts, but how it lands." 

To be seen to reject multiracialism in one of the world's most multiracial countries could possibly be a crash landing for the party.

Our country cannot afford this and the DA should consider a U-turn on the matter.

- David Gant, Kenilworth.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Daniel Silke | The DA's not so super Super Wednesday
Don't write DA off just yet, say analysts after party's dismal performance in by-elections
Super Wednesday by-elections: Voter numbers low, but electoral officials encouraged by turnout
Read more on:
damultiracialismnon racialism
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
7% - 137 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
18% - 336 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
75% - 1443 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.58
(+0.37)
ZAR/GBP
20.49
(+0.12)
ZAR/EUR
18.42
(+0.21)
ZAR/AUD
11.28
(+0.30)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.01)
Gold
1888.40
(+0.73)
Silver
24.64
(+1.65)
Platinum
888.82
(+1.34)
Brent Crude
43.26
(-0.62)
Palladium
2320.50
(-0.17)
All Share
57182.60
(+0.27)
Top 40
52517.57
(+0.35)
Financial 15
11496.79
(-1.73)
Industrial 25
79932.89
(+0.47)
Resource 10
51500.47
(+0.95)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

8h ago

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo