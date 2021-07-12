LETTER TO THE EDITOR | Zille’s analysis denies the humanity of many South Africans

Coloniality refuses to see nuance and the possibility of divergent thinking, because it is used to its own thinking at all costs, writes Ntandoyenkosi Mlambo in Bloemfontein, Free State.

On 10 July 2021, News24 released an opinion piece - The Jacob Zuma I came to know was unfailingly warm and humane - by Helen Zille.

Being an academic and historian, I welcome nuance in storytelling, especially about humans and their dynamics. At first, I started to read and got a personal view of the former statesman.

However, perhaps unsurprisingly, the article took a turn. Zille begins to speak about the former president of this nation as a traditionalist, which he most certainly is. But then links corruption, feudality and hierarchical thinking fundamentally with African tradition and culture. It is right here that I, a Zulu woman, decided to respond.

I am sure Zille is aware of the complex history of Global South nations, which had settlements and wars of conquer from European nations. These same nations were a part of the Scramble for Africa and piecing apart of this great continent.

Colonialism is a clear history given in the last few years in post-colonial study. What is arising, though, is the study of the intellectualising that was also transferred in these wars for power.

Anibal Quijano speaks on the coloniality of power, which is a position of Western ontology (way of being) and epistemology (way of knowing) exerted over those it has conquered.

The Western paradigm, which not only settled but has also exerted social orders and forms of knowledge is what I see here from Zille. These structures of knowledge say that traditional South African communities exist solely in feudalism and hierarchy that the West itself has used across the world.

Zille and those like her cannot compute that traditional South African ways of being and knowing are very much able to live in honour of the other and for communal health. Her structure of knowledge cannot see ubudlelwane.

Zille and those like her cannot compute those like my grandfather, a traditionalist who fought for land freedom in his area.

She and others like her cannot compute those like my father and mother, honourable civil servants who honour their traditions and the law.

Coloniality refuses to see nuance and the possibility of divergent thinking, because it is used to its own thinking at all costs. What a shame, you miss out on all the knowledge and being systems you could see! All the humanity you miss because of your refusal to see others in their diverse fullness.

