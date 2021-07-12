2h ago

add bookmark

LETTER TO THE EDITOR | Zille’s analysis denies the humanity of many South Africans

accreditation
Ntandoyenkosi Mlambo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Hellen Zille.
Hellen Zille.

Coloniality refuses to see nuance and the possibility of divergent thinking, because it is used to its own thinking at all costs, writes Ntandoyenkosi Mlambo in Bloemfontein, Free State. 

On 10 July 2021, News24 released an opinion piece - The Jacob Zuma I came to know was unfailingly warm and humane - by Helen Zille.

READ: Helen Zille | The Jacob Zuma I came to know was unfailingly warm and humane

Being an academic and historian, I welcome nuance in storytelling, especially about humans and their dynamics. At first, I started to read and got a personal view of the former statesman.

However, perhaps unsurprisingly, the article took a turn. Zille begins to speak about the former president of this nation as a traditionalist, which he most certainly is. But then links corruption, feudality and hierarchical thinking fundamentally with African tradition and culture. It is right here that I, a Zulu woman, decided to respond.

I am sure Zille is aware of the complex history of Global South nations, which had settlements and wars of conquer from European nations. These same nations were a part of the Scramble for Africa and piecing apart of this great continent.

Colonialism is a clear history given in the last few years in post-colonial study. What is arising, though, is the study of the intellectualising that was also transferred in these wars for power.  

Anibal Quijano speaks on the coloniality of power, which is a position of Western ontology (way of being) and epistemology (way of knowing) exerted over those it has conquered.

The Western paradigm, which not only settled but has also exerted social orders and forms of knowledge is what I see here from Zille. These structures of knowledge say that traditional South African communities exist solely in feudalism and hierarchy that the West itself has used across the world. 

Zille and those like her cannot compute that traditional South African ways of being and knowing are very much able to live in honour of the other and for communal health. Her structure of knowledge cannot see ubudlelwane.

Zille and those like her cannot compute those like my grandfather, a traditionalist who fought for land freedom in his area. 

She and others like her cannot compute those like my father and mother, honourable civil servants who honour their traditions and the law.

Coloniality refuses to see nuance and the possibility of divergent thinking, because it is used to its own thinking at all costs. What a shame, you miss out on all the knowledge and being systems you could see! All the humanity you miss because of your refusal to see others in their diverse fullness.

To receive Opinions Weekly, sign up for the newsletter here

 

*Want to respond to the columnist? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.comwith your name and town or province. You are welcome to also send a profile picture. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
democratic alliancehelen zille
Lottery
Here are the winning Daily Lotto number
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Pre-schools moving to Department of Education management is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Long overdue and much anticipated
20% - 634 votes
A lot of empty promises
9% - 288 votes
A disaster waiting to happen
71% - 2237 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
view
Rand - Dollar
14.31
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.87
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.98
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.69
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Gold
1,803.20
-0.3%
Silver
26.04
-0.3%
Palladium
2,802.51
-0.3%
Platinum
1,100.25
-0.7%
Brent Crude
75.55
+1.9%
Top 40
60,222
0.0%
All Share
66,386
0.0%
Resource 10
65,355
0.0%
Industrial 25
84,880
0.0%
Financial 15
13,303
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
New African record the boost Simbine needed

11 Jul 2021

New African record the boost Simbine needed
Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th

09 Jul

Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed

08 Jul

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed
'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record

08 Jul

'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record
Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics

08 Jul

Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics
Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream

07 Jul

Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream
Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary

07 Jul

Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary
SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini

07 Jul 2021

SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini
Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal

06 Jul

Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal
Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary

06 Jul

Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary
Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad

06 Jul

Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad
34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics

03 Jul

34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics
Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test

02 Jul

Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test
Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA...

02 Jul

Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA football
SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics

02 Jul

SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics
Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier

01 Jul

Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier
Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics

30 Jun

Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics
EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my...

30 Jun

EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my country backs me'
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo