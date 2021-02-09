57m ago

add bookmark

LETTER TO THE EDITOR | Zuma vs Zondo: We need to hear from Ramaphosa

David Gant
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa. (GCIS)
President Cyril Ramaphosa. (GCIS)

David Gant writes that President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to commit himself and his party to upholding the rule of law when he does his State of the Nation Address on Thursday.

Just as US President Joe Biden has declined to embroil himself in the quagmire of Donald Trump's impeachment trial, so should President Cyril Ramaphosa likewise stay away from getting personally involved in former president Jacob Zuma's disgraceful machinations to avoid appearing at the Zondo commission.

If he is still the President at the time of the final Zondo report, he will have the responsibility of implementing its recommendations and as such he should avoid any possible perception of bias at any stage of the proceedings.

However, inasmuch as his SONA address this week is supposed to be directed at the nation at large and not just at ANC MPs who simply want to hear him gloss over governmental incompetencies and failures and come up with more promises and plans, it should be incumbent on him to address at length and with some gravity and integrity, the state of health of our constitutional democracy.

In various forms this has been under attack, not only by former president Zuma, but also by senior leaders from his own and other political parties. Much of the crime and corruption we have experienced has come about by the deliberate blurring of the separation of power between party and state for the benefit of the ANC and its cadres and this is part of the process of undermining our Constitution.

The nation needs to hear him committing himself and his ANC-led government to the unequivocal upholding of the rule of law without fear or favour and the protection of our constitutional democracy with the full might of the nation's law enforcement establishments.

If he does not deem this to be a vital part of this particular SONA, one can only ask: why?

- David Gant, Kenilworth

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Ralph Mathekga | The law is straightforward, no one needs to convince Zuma to abide by court order
Siya Khumalo | Ramaphosa on #ZumaVsZondo: South African taxpayers are funding crime
Adriaan Basson | Welcome to the ZANC, a uniquely South African tea party for crooks
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosajacob zumaaccountabilitystate capture
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 435 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 556 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
73% - 2632 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.75
(+0.65)
ZAR/GBP
20.34
(+0.40)
ZAR/EUR
17.88
(+0.20)
ZAR/AUD
11.40
(+0.43)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.07)
Gold
1843.73
(+0.75)
Silver
27.62
(+1.41)
Platinum
1182.50
(+2.55)
Brent Crude
60.69
(+2.06)
Palladium
2321.00
(-0.22)
All Share
65171.58
(+0.17)
Top 40
59692.72
(+0.08)
Financial 15
12459.86
(+0.59)
Industrial 25
87839.99
(+0.52)
Resource 10
62360.58
(-0.72)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21039.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo