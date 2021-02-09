LETTER TO THE EDITOR | Zuma vs Zondo: We need to hear from Ramaphosa

David Gant writes that President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to commit himself and his party to upholding the rule of law when he does his State of the Nation Address on Thursday.

Just as US President Joe Biden has declined to embroil himself in the quagmire of Donald Trump's impeachment trial, so should President Cyril Ramaphosa likewise stay away from getting personally involved in former president Jacob Zuma's disgraceful machinations to avoid appearing at the Zondo commission.



If he is still the President at the time of the final Zondo report, he will have the responsibility of implementing its recommendations and as such he should avoid any possible perception of bias at any stage of the proceedings.

However, inasmuch as his SONA address this week is supposed to be directed at the nation at large and not just at ANC MPs who simply want to hear him gloss over governmental incompetencies and failures and come up with more promises and plans, it should be incumbent on him to address at length and with some gravity and integrity, the state of health of our constitutional democracy.

In various forms this has been under attack, not only by former president Zuma, but also by senior leaders from his own and other political parties. Much of the crime and corruption we have experienced has come about by the deliberate blurring of the separation of power between party and state for the benefit of the ANC and its cadres and this is part of the process of undermining our Constitution.

The nation needs to hear him committing himself and his ANC-led government to the unequivocal upholding of the rule of law without fear or favour and the protection of our constitutional democracy with the full might of the nation's law enforcement establishments.

If he does not deem this to be a vital part of this particular SONA, one can only ask: why?

- David Gant, Kenilworth