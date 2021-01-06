3h ago

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR | A response to Dakota Legoete on Ace Magashule

Matthews Jim, Kevin Waller, Anne Roux
ANC General Secretary Ace Magashule addresses the media on the outcomes of a national working committee (NWC) meeting at the partys headquarters at Luthuli House on February 26, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Alaister Russell)
Several News24 readers have responded to an opinion piece written by Dakota Legoete regarding the charges against ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. 

United we stand, divided we fall

It's very interesting to hear an NEC member going on like that about the manufactured mischievous charges against the SG, but he falls short of telling us where the factory is. He clearly knows what's in the charge sheet and, from what he's saying, there's nothing directly pointing at the SG.

Since the start of the state capture inquiry, my fear has been the thought of having a commission every time we get a president from an opposing faction within the ANC, just to avenge. The state of affairs where Comrade Dakota Legoete is sitting is the real root of all these shenanigans.

The president and all those who've been in the echelons of government while the public coffers were looted while watching, and now going on about nine wasted years and corruption, should also face the barrel from what the charge sheet is saying, according to him. He must tell us what they intend to do as the NEC going forward, as the SG's case has exposed a lot of loopholes, thus rendering the NEC toothless. 

He seems to be selectively blind to the status quo in the movement that resulted in this wild goose chase, as he says. As long as our house is not in order, we are going to have institutions that will always be captured, and the sad part is the poorest of the poor will suffer because leaders are fighting for their political careers.

I'm of the belief that our policies need to be revised so that people will know that once you're elected within the structures you have to account to the masses, even before you end up in a public office, thus avoiding a dilemma like this, where people don't want to account and the NEC can't enforce resolutions. Elected and deployed people can't be going on about legalities when recalled.

As long as the status quo remains you'll never see the end of abuse of state institutions to fight factional battles, and I'm not feeling anything for you sitting in that divided NEC, because you chose to and you are not serving any purpose for an ordinary man like me because you also belong to a faction.

There can never be two bulls in one kraal.

United we stand, divided we fall. 

- Matthews Jim, Johannesburg 

An attempt at propaganda

With regard to your article in News24 today, do you not follow media and have you not read Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s unchallenged book on Ace’s dealings? As far as innocent until proven guilty, we all know how long these case take to get through the courts, so that’s what your integrity commission is for: to keep criminals out of the political sphere while we wait for their trials. Your commission’s recommendation was to hoof him out! Your article is nothing more than propaganda in a vain attempt to cast doubt on the hard work being done by honest officials to end the blatant corruption by such ANC members.

- Kevin Waller, Thohoyandou, Limpopo.

Politicans are morally bankrupt

I am reading Helen Zilles autobiography Not without a Fight at the moment. The exact same thing was done to her and the DA by the police and the ANC when the DA were trying to establish themselves as a political party.

Is the case against Ace perhaps chickens coming home to roost?

When one reads the autobiographies of politicians, one is filled with dismay at the dirty tricks used by all to score points off their opposition irrespective of who that opposition is.

I am afraid that most politicians seem to be morally bankrupt. 

- Anne Roux 

