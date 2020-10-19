2h ago

add bookmark

LETTER TO THE EDITOR | KwaSizabantu mission: Don't shoot the messenger

Peet Botha
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Reverend Peet Botha testifies before the CRL Commission as part of it's probe into allegations of abuse at KwaSizabantu Mission.
Reverend Peet Botha testifies before the CRL Commission as part of it's probe into allegations of abuse at KwaSizabantu Mission.
Azarrah Karrim

Peet Botha, who is an ex-member, pastor and counsellor of Mission KwaSizabantu, writes that he takes responsibility for his actions following comments that have been made about him. 

There have been a number of responses concerning me in the comment sections of articles with reference to who I am and what I have said at the CRL Rights Commission hearing. Some flattering and some less flattering!

Freedom of speech is a wonderful thing, as it allows us to say what is on our hearts. I have read the responses of people and taken note of what they have said. Actually, I am thankful that people do take the opportunity to air their opinions.

In some of these comments, I have been taken to task for the fact that I have been part of Mission KwaSizabantu (KSB) and that I have been an expositor of KSB's 1966 Maphumulo Revival and enforcer of their theology, doctrines and policies. Even at the CRL Commission's hearing in Johannesburg, another attendee took me to task because of my history at being with KSB and the fact that I actively participated in the KSB activities for too many years. I do not deny this at all. It is the truth. I have lived and worked at KSB for 25 years. I am not at all pleading "Not guilty!"

I have stated in my formal submission to the CRL Rights Commission the following and I quote:

When truth is revealed on this level, it is unavoidable that one steps on toes of friend and foe. I accept therefore that there may be instances where I have been wrong and wronged people as well. This may be mentioned by respondents to the CRL Commission's invitation to testify before the Commission. I have to be accountable for doing so. I submit therefore to the Commission's judgment of such instances should it be brought to the Commission's attention. We, who were all involved with KSB to this day, should also be prepared to be scrutinised by an independent counsel, for our lives, beliefs and deeds at KSB. In this I submit myself to the findings overall and observations of the CRL Rights Commission.

So, should I be singled out that I have infringed the human rights of any individual, I am prepared to submit to the findings and correctional recommendation of the CRL Rights Commission. Indeed, if there is any instance of misconduct to be linked to me, do not hesitate to reveal it to the CRL Rights Commission.

Despite all said above, there is indeed something to add for those who take me to task. There is a certain condition of naivety with which I entered Mission KwaSizabantu.

All people who enter into any organisation do so without really knowing such an organisation from the inside out. Over time, as one functions within an organisation and learns about all the components that eventually gives the corporate understanding of what the organisation is, portrays and stand for, one is in a better position to evaluate such an organisation.

One then arrives at what is termed a "second naivety". It is one's actions at this moment of life then and the track record of actions since this moment, that determines the quality of personal character and acknowledgement by others. Even more so with God, if I may say so.

My involvement with KSB has to be judged in the light of these two periods. Stepping out of a cult does not nullify guilt and pacify one's conscience automatically. Numbers 5:5-10 is procedurally very clear about that. Once God's command for spiritual cleansing is satisfied, then one can function without a guilty conscience again:

"The Lord said to Moses, 'Say to the Israelites: Any man or woman who wrongs another in any way and so is unfaithful to the Lord is guilty and must confess the sin they have committed. They must make full restitution for the wrong they have done...'"
- Numbers 5:5-7.

Therefore, I do not deny at all that I have represented KSB, applied KSB doctrine, upheld the KSB Code of Conduct and preached and taught the KSB Revival. I don't!

However, things started to change during 2016 and all came to a head during February 2018 at KSB Tulsa in the US.

Since then, I have undone myself from KSB and exposed the falseness of the cult's teachings, dogmas, beliefs and conduct. I have dug into the Bible, God's Word, to seek pure Truth. I am forever scarred by my association with the KSB cult.

It will be the proverbial "albatross" around my neck until death or the return of Christ, whichever arrives first. I cannot even hand in my CV in applying for work without being recognised as an ex-cult member.

Speaking out against KSB brings to mind the saying, "a prophet is however, not without honour, except in his hometown and among his relatives and in his own household".

That being the case, we all have to share our own experiences with the appointed investigative authorities. And then have to wait upon the completion of the Hawks' investigation, the findings of the KSB Independent Panel's report and the RCL Rights Commission report to reveal the truth or lies about KSB.

I trust all three the above institutions to report fair and true to their findings and I will accept their consensus verdict.

Will you, my dear critic, also be prepared to do so?

- Dr Peet H Botha is an ex-member, pastor and counsellor of Mission KwaSizabantu

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
LETTER TO THE EDITOR | KwaSizabantu Mission: Their goose is cooked
LETTER TO THE EDITOR | KwaSizabantu Mission: Questions that need to be answered
OPINION | A TRC is needed at KwaSizabantu Mission
Read more on:
kwasizabantu missioncult allegations
Lottery
1 person scoops the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
46% - 4609 votes
It's four more years for Trump
54% - 5472 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.45
(+0.27)
ZAR/GBP
21.40
(-0.25)
ZAR/EUR
19.39
(-0.26)
ZAR/AUD
11.67
(+0.36)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.36)
Gold
1908.41
(+0.43)
Silver
24.61
(+1.79)
Platinum
862.00
(-0.06)
Brent Crude
43.06
(0.00)
Palladium
2340.49
(+0.87)
All Share
55194.85
(+0.27)
Top 40
50781.25
(+0.16)
Financial 15
9978.26
(+3.11)
Industrial 25
74873.92
(-0.46)
Resource 10
54134.62
(-0.06)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo