LETTERS TO THE EDITOR | Nothing will happen to Ramaphosa over Phala Phala scandal

Last week Friday we asked opposition political parties to write for Friday Briefing on how they think President Cyril Ramaphosa should be held accountable for the Phala Phala scandal, after he again did not answer questions in Parliament about the matter. We also asked News24 readers to give their views. Here is what you had to say.

There are three mechanics that I think should be put in place and be adopted by Parliament as a standard procedure to hold the President accountable:



Hold the President accountable through the referendum. In this way all South Africans will have a say on this matter by voting on whether he must go or stay on a number of violations I.e. breaking the oath of office, lying under oath and moral and ethics degeneration by the President (including the issue of Phala Phala where corruption, money laundering, kidnapping etc allegedly took place).

Motion of no confidence through a secret ballot should be made standard in Parliament when it comes to holding the president accountable.

Portfolio committee for holding the presidency accountable should be established as one of the mechanism to hold him and his office accountable to Parliament.

The above mechanism could ensure that he is not law unto himself, and that he could be removed from office at any given time if or when he commits violations

- Lindinkosi Lembethe

Nothing will happen to Ramaphosa

Having met with various EU and British MPs none of them are above bending the truth.



When we get to African politicians it's a whole different ball game, especially South Africans. Lies and corruption together with gross incompetence is the name of the game.

As for Cyril Ramaphosa, what can one say. He doesn't rule, in fact if he was half as good a president as he is a farmer South Africa would be in a much better state of affairs. I suppose he is the best of the rest but that's nothing to boast about.

Nothing will happen to him. If Zuma still walks among us what chance is there for the law or tax legislation to take any action with Ramaphosa.

- Richard Wilding

We need answers as taxpayers

The President needs to be held accountable for what was discovered on his farm. Why is he hiding money there? Why if it is "clean" money, not put it in the bank? Parliament is just as guilty of corruption that is why Cyril Ramaphosa is not forced to explain.

South African citizens do not care if it’s his right or not to explain, we as tax payers needs answers to our questions.

- Suzette Kotze

Time to step aside

The best he can do is to step aside and let the law its course like in the case of Ace Magashule and others.

- Bethuel Mtolo

Within his rights

I think as the matter is still under investigation he is absolutely right not to say anything to anyone until the investigation is done.

Let's not get carried away I am not a politician and I hate corruption but as long as the matter is under investigation he's within his rights.

Once he is charged he will step aside. People must just not get carried away over nothing.

- Mkhululi Donsa

Learnt a few lessons from his predecessor

I think Cyril Ramaphosa has learned from his predecessor on how not to be accountable. Jacob Zuma has taught him how to disregard the rule of law. Zuma had absolute power and that is why he was absolutely corrupt. There is too much lawlessness in this country. Look how the EFF has been disregarding the rule of law. South Africa needs very capable people with the right moral compass to rule the country out of the economic, social and political quagmire we find ourselves in.

- Thomas Dire

Protected by the party

In all democracies worldwide, the president is held accountable. But in South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa is protected by his party, even by the speaker who has taken sides.

Ramaphosa talks about renewal of his party but we see the opposite. He not accountable to law enforcement agency only but he should also be held accountable by Parliament.

- Norman Masango

I fail to understand the noise about the so called Phala Phala incident. President Cyril Ramaphosa never stole even a squandered cent from us; he suffered the loss. Nevertheless there are those who hate him because he wants fight corruption and holding accountable those who have been involved in wrongdoing by stealing from us and placing this country in junk status.

They will keep on blackmailing him so that he can be weak and not continue to close taps of corruption. The hyenas have lot of tricks if you work against their wrongdoing. However Cyril Ramaphosa is going nowhere and he will keep serving this beautiful country that has been collapsed by thieves who stole from us. We all knew that they will find a way of neutralising him, but they won't win.

- Thembi Zulu

