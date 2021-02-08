LETTERS TO THE EDITOR | Tea with Zuma: Malema's intentions are clear

EFF leader Julius Malema's tea with former president Jacob Zuma had several News24 readers writing in with their views. You can read their letters below.

Tea with Zuma: A climb up to the presidency



Julius Malema and Jacob Zuma are birds of the same feather. That's why they saw it fit to meet and discuss strategies to dismantle the judiciary system, so they could get away with their alleged corruption activities.

Malema was Zuma's ally during Mbeki's tenure as president and he was the one who wanted Mbeki out.

Once Zuma was at the helm, the friendship between him and Malema came to an end. Malema was expelled from the ANC and he formed the EFF in 2014.

Afterwards, Malema was quick to say former president Mbeki was the most intelligent president we ever had. Malema and Zuma no longer saw eye to eye, with Malema wanting Zuma to pay back part of the money used to build Nkandla.

I am not amazed to see Malema drinking tea with the former head of state - the intentions are clear.

Not only does Malema stand against the rule of law when opportunities do not favour him, but he also wants to destroy the ANC piece by piece, so he can become the president of the country.

Malema knows that, to get rid and to get done with the ANC, is to destroy every leader they elect.

He did not want Mbeki and Zuma. After Mbeki was recalled, as Malema wanted, he went to apologise. Now, he is doing the same with Zuma and he'll do the same to Ramaphosa.

Malema is a very dangerous snake; he wants to get into power by hook or crook. Malema is not a leader, but a sweet talker.

- Patrick Ngubeni.

Zuma should be behind bars

My family moved to South Africa with the Byrne Settlers in about 1850.

I was born during World War 2 before apartheid. My first language was Zulu, English and Afrikaans, which I learnt at school.

I have been a true South African, fluent in three languages, with black friends. The Zulus were great people, who respected one another, the law and society.

Enter Jacob Zuma. All my respect for the Zulus has departed. What he did, and allowed to happen, was unforgivable.

South Africa, like Zimbabwe, was wrecked by shocking leaders. They stole from the people they were elected by.

People are arrested for petty offences, but Zuma is out free.

If he is not arrested and kept behind bars without any perks, our country will never respect the law again.

- Graham Root