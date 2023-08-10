2h ago

Share

OPEN LETTER TO POLITICAL PARTIES | Stop the democratic decline in municipalities

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Johannesburg is one of the municipalities that has undergone issues when it comes to service delivery. The recent blast which was caused by methane gas is a reflection of this.
Johannesburg is one of the municipalities that has undergone issues when it comes to service delivery. The recent blast which was caused by methane gas is a reflection of this.
Alfonso Nqunjana/News24

Many municipalities are failing their residents. A group of civil society organisations that work in local government raises six issues that have the potential to destroy effective governance and cause immense damage to communities.  

Our local government system is remarkable and a testimony to South Africa's extraordinary resilience and progressive policies. Before 1994, municipalities were fragmented, racist, and subservient to their apartheid masters in other levels of government.

A carefully negotiated transition lifted local authorities into a new paradigm. Municipalities were restructured into a wall-to-wall democratic system, given significant autonomy, and charged with a developmental mandate, underpinned by a Bill of Rights to protect residents' dignity. This system, and the way in which it was negotiated and crafted, is a model for the world.

However, many municipalities are failing their residents. There is no need to rehash the statistics, anecdotes and case studies of municipal failure that South Africans are bombarded with on a daily basis. There is also no need to deny this reality by lifting up examples of well-run municipalities. We all know that the problem is massive and that it affects most, but not all, municipalities.

Concerned at state of local government

We represent a group of civil society organisations that work in local government. Like all who live in South Africa, we are deeply concerned about the state of local government. Municipalities face many challenges that push them into a corner. These range from a fledgling economy, a dated funding system, grinding poverty, and an imperfect regulatory and oversight system, amongst other things.

But in this contribution, we reach out to political parties, political leaders (or councillors) and independent councillors that must provide leadership to municipalities navigating these complexities. It goes without saying that a huge responsibility rests on your shoulders as guardians to ensure equitable service delivery and the rights of residents. As civil society organisations deeply committed to the success of municipalities in ensuring dignity to their residents, we ask you to consider several appeals.

Please, please do not take these appeals lightly. Each issue we raise has the potential to destroy effective governance and cause immense damage to communities.  

READ | FRIDAY BRIEFING: Sinking City - Is Joburg broken beyond repair?

First, we implore you to improve the way you recruit candidates for party lists, ward elections and office-bearers. Because, while we encounter many excellent councillors in our work, we also encounter many who have neither the competence nor the integrity to fulfil their tasks.

Second, we ask that you adopt a servant leadership approach to your leadership. Providing political leadership to municipalities is a near-sacred task aimed at ensuring dignity for residents and developing local economies. It is not just a job opportunity.

Third, respect the outcome of elections. Peaceful transitions of power are a hallmark of mature democracies. As South Africans, we perfected this in a remarkably short time-span, and there are Western democracies that should learn from us. However, respecting the outcome of an election also means that, if the electorate did not provide you with a mandate to govern, you should not insist on governing.

Disrespecting voters 

Critical opposition is as essential to the success of a municipality as governing. This means that, if you represent a tiny segment of the electorate, you ought to refuse offers to lead a government. And if you represent a big segment of the vote but need support for a majority, do not offer the mayoral chain to a micro party. Because in so doing, you do not only disrespect the voters but also set the municipality up for failure.

Fourth, we implore you to use your role in the council to insist on the appointment of senior officials that are non-partisan and are professional. And then let them do their job. Your role as political leaders in the council is to appoint them, provide policy guidance and exercise oversight over the decisions that they make. Your role is not to interfere with their work as it happens. If they are professionals, you can trust that they will base their management on your policy guidance and on their own professionalism.

READ | Mpumelelo Mkhabela: Can't read or write? Don't worry, you can be a councillor

The senior officials in your administrations have the responsibility to appoint their staff and make procurement decisions. It is their preserve, not yours as politicians. Exercising oversight means that, if need be, you may query and even investigate their decisions afterwards. But it does not mean that you may be involved in the taking of those decisions.

Collapsed municipalities due to factionalism

Fifth, solve your internal party conflicts outside of the council chamber and outside of the municipal administration. Political parties are complex organisations with many divergent interests and personalities. We admire those tasked with leading these complicated dynamics. But we plead with you to shield the municipal council and the administration from the fall-out of your internal conflicts. The number of municipalities that collapsed as a direct result of factionalism within parties is frightening. Politically motivated killings of councillors are outrageous and tragic. It does not need to be that way. We urge each political party to train its political candidates on their respective values and ideologies and solve internal conflicts peacefully.

Sixth, we ask you to respect the sanctity of the council chamber. Council and committee meetings are sites of democratic debate, where arguments on law, policy and implementation are traded so that the best decision may prevail, and voted on. This takes place according to a set of rules, that protect the privilege of being a public representative, and the immunity from civil and criminal liability that comes with that privilege. Why, then do we so often see visuals of council meetings descending into chaos and even violence? Every insult, every scuffle and every hint of violence is a blow to our young democracy.

Custodians of democracy 

As residents, as voters, and as organisations deeply committed to the success of our municipalities, our faith in this beautiful local democracy dwindles every time we witness these unseemly spectacles. Furthermore, they set an awful example to communities on how to deal with differences.

Once again, we know there are many reasons for the crisis in local government, and you may be tempted to swat away our appeals by pointing at those. However, you carry a special responsibility as custodians of our local democracy. The local government system is well-designed, and there are many stakeholders in government, business and civil society that stand ready to support municipalities. It is not too late to turn this around, but it takes a moral choice from each leader.

  • Dullah Omar Institute, University of the Western Cape
  • Planact
  • The Ethics Institute
  • Public Affairs Research Institute
  • Isandla Institute
  • Socio-Economic Rights Institute
  • Innercity Federation
  • Amandla.mobi
  • Afesis-corplan
  • Development Action Group
  • Built Environment Support Group
  • Democracy Development Programme
  • Inner City Resource Centre


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
accountabilitypoliticsgovernancemunicipalities
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What is one area that you think is key to unlocking the empowerment of South Africa women?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ensuring equal pay
16% - 233 votes
Putting an end to GBV
35% - 507 votes
Boosting job creation
38% - 551 votes
Easing the burden of care
5% - 73 votes
Upholding reproductive justice
6% - 87 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

08 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.97
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
24.11
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.83
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.41
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Platinum
891.89
-0.9%
Palladium
1,238.05
+1.5%
Gold
1,917.63
+0.1%
Silver
22.69
+0.1%
Brent Crude
87.55
+1.6%
Top 40
71,341
0.0%
All Share
76,837
0.0%
Resource 10
60,048
0.0%
Industrial 25
106,461
0.0%
Financial 15
17,277
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo