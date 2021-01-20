27m ago

Best comments of the week: Breaking curfew, the alcohol ban and Brian Molefe

Cape Town, SOUTH AFRICA - July 24: the rank insignia of a police sergeant of the South African Police Service (SAPS) standing on parade prior to manning a vehicle checkpoint (VCP) in Sea Point to enforce the lockdown regulations and curfew of Disaster Management Act to fight the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) on July 24, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa.,Oå=T
Breaking curfew, the alcohol ban and Brian Molefe – these topics had you talking the past week.

“I think AfriForum is misleading and using this traumatised couple. They broke the curfew. The rest is a mitigating factor when you get to Court. What the police did was not nice but the police broke no law. Let's try and remain focused.” – TMX on WATCH | Centurion dad arrested for buying baby milk during curfew to sue two cops, SAPS

“While I don’t think anyone can believe a word that Brian Molefe speaks, just as a matter of solidarity with Zondo, Ramaphosa should appear before the commission.” – Katford on Ralph Mathekga | Ramaphosa, it is time to appear before Zondo commission

“It's OK to be corrupt. No suspension then, but whatever you do, do NOT speak badly of our ANC leaders. Then suddenly the ANC can find their backbone and suspend you quick-quick! Why can they not be this decisive when it comes to criminal activity by their members?” – Mark Chimes on ANC wants to suspend Niehaus from his job for attacking a party leader

“Tongue in cheek! Put SASSA in charge of beer distribution and have SAB distribute grants. Solve 2 problems!!” – Fifer41 on A dark history of alcohol dependency: Does SA have what it takes to sober up?

“I can see that a shopping trolley might come handy for parents out shopping. However, putting a child inside the trolley is unhygienic. Shopping trolleys aren't prams - they're for transporting food. Parents need to understand this and find other solutions.” – Rhino on 'Anyone else thinks stores should ban kids inside trolleys?': Troll's unpopular opinion goes viral

COMMENT OF THE WEEK

“Nero plays politics while Rome burns. Everyone is concerned about their own self-interest. Who is looking after the interest of the people of this country?”
News24 reader gerrit.greyling on former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe’s testimony at the state capture commission

Variants vs Vaccines: Scientists scramble to find answers as early data shows new variants can beat prior immunity

In the first briefing of its kind for several months - led by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and MAC on Covid-19 chairperson Professor Salim Abdool Karim - a team of experts, provided an extensive oversight of available evidence over the new variant, named 501.V.

Hawks take over investigation into Zuma’s state capture inquiry walkout

The Hawks have taken over the investigation of former President Jacob Zuma's inquiry into state capture walkout, their spokesperson has confirmed to News24.

Eskom execs purged to make room for Molefe and Singh, state capture inquiry hears
Charges withdrawn against father who was arrested for breaking curfew to buy milk for baby
Government hospitals will continue accommodating Covid-19 patients from private hospitals - Mkhize
