Best comments of the week: On Gigaba and the Guptas, and whether we'll ever go to the movies again

Malusi Gigaba, the former home affairs minister.
From Malusi Gigaba and his relationship with the Guptas, to the survival of cinemas during the lockdown, these topics had readers talking the past week.

“In this day and age, where we have an abundance or sharp, educated young people in the various disciplines of Computer and Software sciences, how can we be paying R200 million for a company with less than 50 employees? This is blatant THEFT!” – CRY4SA on AG takes Mboweni's Treasury to task for 'fruitless and wasteful' expenditure

“I love going to movies. Home movie streaming can never match the experience. A movie in a spacious comfortable cinema with a huge screen and great sound followed by a meal and a drink can’t be beat. But odds are heavily stacked against it.” – Sherman on The 'Endgame': Is there a silver screen at cinemas' dark cloud?

“Thank you! It's about time a journalist wrote the black and white facts from our constitution. It's been sickening to watch the so called "meetings and discussions" to try to convince Zuma. Rubbish. The law is clear and needs no convincing!” – tina on The law is straightforward, no one needs to convince Zuma to abide by court order, by Ralph Mathekga.

“Hounded out? You were never fit to be there in the first place. Not the kind of guy that deserves a leadership role. Go back to making videos, at least everyone supports you there.” – user 277997 on Guptas' naturalisation: Gigaba says allegations were used to 'hound him out of government'

“Issue this establishment with a closure notice. It’s as bad as the rage in Ballito. Not acceptable that other clubs that comply may have to close again because of these idiots!” – battman on WATCH | East London beach pub Buccaneers probed after video shows maskless patrons partying

“It takes a woman to do a man's job.”
News24 user luxoprop on Wierzycka's Sygnia being in talks with India to develop a new Covid-19 vaccine

Atul Gupta approaches High Court seeking to have his SA passport issued

The controversial family left South Africa for Dubai under increasing pressure due to allegations that they influenced former president Jacob Zuma's Cabinet appointments.

Melanie Verwoerd | Alcohol is on sale again, but it doesn't mean the lesson has been learnt

With alcohol once again being unbanned, many parties appear to be taking place, often without masks. Melanie Verwoerd writes that its reckless and selfish and that we need to change our behaviour to avoid a third wave.

