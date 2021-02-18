1h ago

Best comments of the week: Siya's big move, Duarte's 'apology' and advice from Bob Marley

Jesse Duarte Picture: Denzil Maregele
Former president Jacob Zuma’s refusal to appear before the Zondo commission and the subsequent reactions from his supporters have been all the talk the past week.

Top Comments

“Lance corporal Niehaus is once again charging at windmills.” – gerhardvanzyl43 on Carl Niehaus uses ANC podium to defend Zuma's defiance of Zondo Commission

“Well done Pieter du Toit for your forthright summation. Its high time we had more screaming headlines and commentary, instead of the politically correct, wishy washy excuse for journalistic license that we get dished up daily from those without the courage of their conviction. The world needs to be left in no doubt what a complete mess South Africa is…” – disgruntled on ANALYSIS| Enemy of the people: Zuma is the exemplar of kleptocracy, dishonesty and corruption

“New meaning to ‘kicking the can down the road’. This can is rusted. Who are ‘the officials’ referred to in this report? Most probably everyone and then when decision time – nobody.” – Rushen on One step closer, but Ace still firmly in his seat for another month at least

“Champions come and champions go. WP must insist on good transfer payments from European clubs as well. After all this is professional sport. Huge investments are made at academies in young players. Start at R2 million a player. WP should make great money. Their players are in demand throughout the world.” – dirkjurgens on 'My heart is so heavy', says Rachel Kolisi after WP confirm Siya's departure

“‘It was not meant as an attack on you personally.’ So it was an attack on the commission as a body, then? Her initial article tried to invoke the spirits of Madiba and Ma Sisulu, who would surely have emphatically opposed the nonsense she was writing. Now she gives a half-hearted apology that clearly comes from her twisted little finger, not from the heart...” – Galahad on ANC's Duarte to Zondo: 'I believe I owe you an apology'

Comment of the week

“Whosoever diggeth a pit, shall fall in it – Bob Marley”
MrY on former president Jacob Zuma’s decision not to appear before the Zondo commission

Where to comment now

Police Minister Bheki Cele arrives in Nkandla to meet with Jacob Zuma

Police Minister Bheki Cele has arrived at former president Jacob Zuma's Nkandla home to meet with him on Thursday morning, but details on the purpose of the meeting are still sketchy.

JUST IN | Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba fired

Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba has been fired from her position to allow her time to focus on her Nelson Mandela funeral fraud case.

