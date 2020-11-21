33m ago

Best of the week: 6 opinions that shed light on Zuma, Bushiris, Brackenfell protests

Former president Jacob Zuma at the State Capture commission.
Sharon Seretlo, Gallo Images

From former president Jacob Zuma's legal strategy to how we dropped the ball with the Bushiris, to the SABC's collapse, these opinion pieces gave important insight into the big news stories of the week.

Adriaan Basson | Lessons from Zuma and Trump for Ace Magashule's corruption trial

The Zuma and Trump eras have taught us that when a lie is repeated enough, it becomes a fact in the mind of the electorate. We shouldn't let this happen again, writes Adriaan Basson.

Serjeant at the Bar | Hlophe, Zuma and Magashule: Deflections and Stalingrad tactics

We need to guard against fake news which, in some cases, is perpetuated by mainstream media, if we are going to avoid going the route of Donald Trump's USA, writes Serjeant at the Bar.

Mandy Wiener | We had many opportunities to learn about extradition before the shame of Bushiri

There are more questions than answers about how self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri managed to leave South Africa without being detected, writes Mandy Wiener. 

Karyn Maughan | No recusal for Zuma results in an act of defiance against Zondo

Jacob Zuma's walkout of the state capture commission of inquiry on Thursday was not just a potentially criminal act of personal defiance against Zondo and his inquiry, but also an indictment against the ANC, writes Karyn Maughan. 

OPINION | Brackenfell High: We cannot pretend this day wasn't going to come

Stephan Lombard takes a hard look at the neighbourhood he grew up in and calls on the community of Brackenfell to fix what is broken after a recent alleged racist incident at Brackenfell High.

Ron Derby | SABC paying the cost for the reign of Emperor Zuma and his faithful servants

When we talk about any one of our state-owned enterprises that have struggled to emerge from the weight of the governance challenges of their most recent past, I often get lost in the amount of billions that these institutions need to be restructured or bailed out, writes Ron Derby.

Melanie Verwoerd | Trump, Zuma and Magashule, and the politics of narcissism

If Donald Trump, Jacob Zuma and Ace Magashule had any sense of legacy, they would step aside and let the law take its course, but they all have a similar trait, which won't allow them to do that, writes Melanie Verwoerd. 

