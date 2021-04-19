Best of the weekend: 'Magashule going nowhere', footage shows how Hawaii police shot SA man

The conflict in the ANC over the future of secretary general Ace Magashule continued and Hawaii police released disturbing footage of how South African, Lindani Myeni, was shot.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule will not be stepping aside voluntarily when the ANC’s deadline for him to do so passes at the end of the month, creating the possibility that he will have to be taken through a protracted process that would buy him even more time in office.

Disturbing bodycam footage has revealed how Honolulu police tased and shot South African man, Lindani Myeni, multiple times.

Freedom Under Law's Johann Kriegler said Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe should not only be impeached, he should be prosecuted and jailed for defeating the ends of justice.

Suspended Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela has taken to social media to clarify his qualification saga, admitting that he lied but questioning the timing of the revelation.

The royal family walked behind Prince Philip's coffin on Saturday before the Duke of Edinburgh was lowered into the Royal Vault at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle following a 50-minute service attended by just 30 guests.