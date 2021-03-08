Best of the weekend: Police lose 8 million pieces of evidence, what now for Markus Jooste, Love Island SA repeats pulled

From the Germans' case against former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste to the controversy around Love Island SA, these were the top articles from the weekend.

Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste has been charged in Germany. Now what?

Three years after he suddenly resigned as CEO of Steinhoff, Markus Jooste was charged this week in Germany with accounting fraud.

Why Cele wants Sitole axed

The animosity between SA’s two top anti-crime leaders is said to run deep and has even descended into a dispute about whether the minister should still be called ‘general’

High Court judge caught up in maintenance tug of war between ex-husband and daughter



Judges are used to presiding over bitter maintenance disputes, but this time leading Western Cape High Court Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe finds herself caught up in a complex dispute involving her ex-husband and her estranged adult daughter.

Christo Wiese: Don't blame SA prosecutors for slow pace of 'extremely complicated' Steinhoff probe

Former Steinhoff chairperson Christo Wiese says it's unfair to criticise South African prosecutors for not bringing charges against anyone in the investigation into the retail conglomerate, because of the complexity of the fraud allegations.

Police lose 8 million pieces of evidence



Police “lost” about 8 million pieces of evidence after the computer system that helped detectives keep track of forensic samples collected at crime scenes was shut down due to a dispute over nonpayment.

Doctor claiming she was ‘late for work’ arrested for clocking 178km/h in Alberton

A 32-year-old doctor rushing to work in her Mercedes-Benz was arrested for speeding by the Ekurhuleni Metro Police (EMPD) following a high-speed chase on Saturday morning.

M-Net pulls Love Island SA repeats and Love Island SA Unseen Bits

M-Net has pulled Love Island SA repeat episodes and Sunday night's Love Island SA Unseen Bits from the schedule.

Enough with slogans, false promises and begging bowls