Can you keep up with the news? Take our quiz to test your knowledge

A lot can happen in a week and keeping up with the news can be easier said than done. We've put together a quiz on the past week's news to test your knowledge. Tell us in the comments how you did.
- 350 dairy cows starved to death at R43m state-funded Eastern Cape farming project
- Early morning protests close Cape Town roads
- WATCH | Electricity cable thieves in tug of war with metro cops
- ANC member warns of 'new party' being hatched in Ace Magashule's office
- Corruption case of Zandile Gumede and co-accused heads to High Court
- AstraZeneca: Public relations nightmare around vaccine may lead to vaccine hesitancy - researchers
- Student protests: 'Every year ... it's like a soapie now', Blade Nzimande tells Parliament
- Bushiri extradition: 'The law here is very clear' - Malawi State on couple's 'fears'
- Not selling their sole: Former Tekkie Town owners to vote against Steinhoff's offer to settle
- Gordhan's 'arrogance, jealousy and racism' caused hostilities with Moyane, Mpofu tells Zondo inquiry
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Yes, it's much better for me
37% - 225 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
13% - 79 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
50% - 309 votes
Podcasts
USD/ZAR
14.86
(-0.4)
GBP/ZAR
20.34
(-0.8)
EUR/ZAR
17.55
(-0.5)
AUD/ZAR
11.29
(-0.4)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(-0.3)
Gold
1,729.61
(+0.2)
Silver
25.16
(+0.4)
Platinum
1,169.64
(+0.1)
Brent Crude
60.79
(-5.9)
Palladium
2,618.50
(+0.4)
All Share
64,315
(-1.5)
Top 40
58,892
(-1.5)
Financial 15
11,708
(-1.8)
Industrial 25
85,928
(-1.5)
Resource 10
63,531
(-1.3)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition...
19 Mar
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in...
17 Mar
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
11 Mar
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
11 Nov 2019