Carlos Amato becomes News24's first-ever editorial cartoonist

News24 has appointed Carlos Amato as the publication's first-ever resident cartoonist.

Amato is an editorial cartoonist, freelance illustrator and writer based in Johannesburg.

He crafts topical cartoons for the local publications Mail & Guardian and New Frame, and some of his recent work has featured in international publications in Germany, Switzerland and Denmark.

Amato will create a News24 cartoon every Friday, commenting on some of the top news from the week. His first piece on the Zondo report appeared on News24 last week Friday.

News24 readers can look out for Cartoons by Carlos under the website's Opinions tab. Amato's work will also feature in News24's Friday Briefing editions, newsletters, and on social media.

Welcoming Amato to the team, editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson said:

"His cutting-edge commentary on South African life has impressed me for years and it’s an honour to finally have our first cartoonist on News24."