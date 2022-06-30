1h ago

Carlos Amato becomes News24's first-ever editorial cartoonist

accreditation
Qama Qukula
Carlos Amato.
Carlos Amato.
  • There's a new visual offering on the News24 website for readers to enjoy.
  • Editorial cartoonist Carlos Amato has joined the publication to serve his weekly take on SA's top news stories.
  • His cartoons will be published every Friday and can be found under the Opinions tab.

News24 has appointed Carlos Amato as the publication's first-ever resident cartoonist. 

Amato is an editorial cartoonist, freelance illustrator and writer based in Johannesburg. 

He crafts topical cartoons for the local publications Mail & Guardian and New Frame, and some of his recent work has featured in international publications in Germany, Switzerland and Denmark.  

Amato will create a News24 cartoon every Friday, commenting on some of the top news from the week. His first piece on the Zondo report appeared on News24 last week Friday. 

Cartoon by Carlos Amato.

News24 readers can look out for Cartoons by Carlos under the website's Opinions tab. Amato's work will also feature in News24's Friday Briefing editions, newsletters, and on social media. 

Welcoming Amato to the team, editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson said: 

"His cutting-edge commentary on South African life has impressed me for years and it’s an honour to finally have our first cartoonist on News24."

