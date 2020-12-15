42m ago

How is lockdown affecting your holiday plans? We want to hear from you

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced stricter lockdown regulations to curb the second wave of Covid-19 infections in South Africa.

This includes the closure of beaches in the Eastern Cape and the Garden Route districts as well as the rest of the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal on certain days. 

A longer curfew has been instated, from 23:00 to 04:00 nationwide, with restaurants having to close at 22:00 to allow staff to get home before the curfew starts.  

How are the new lockdown restrictions affecting your holiday plans? Are you changing your plans as a result? Tell us what you think of the president's announcement in the comments below.

READ | Ramaphosa limits alcohol sales, reinstates longer curfew for festive season

