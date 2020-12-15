How is lockdown affecting your holiday plans? We want to hear from you

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced stricter lockdown regulations to curb the second wave of Covid-19 infections in South Africa.

This includes the closure of beaches in the Eastern Cape and the Garden Route districts as well as the rest of the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal on certain days.

A longer curfew has been instated, from 23:00 to 04:00 nationwide, with restaurants having to close at 22:00 to allow staff to get home before the curfew starts.

How are the new lockdown restrictions affecting your holiday plans? Are you changing your plans as a result? Tell us what you think of the president's announcement in the comments below.

