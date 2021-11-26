'I haven't seen my family in a year': Readers respond to UK travel ban

We asked readers whether they have been affected by the travel ban instituted against South African travelers, first by the UK and since by several countries in Europe. We received hundreds of letters from readers separated from loved ones and affected financially. Below are a few of these letters.

Travel ban 'forcing us to rethink our future'



I have had three grandsons born during lockdown. One was born in Portugal in May 2020, one in New Zealand in April 2021 and one in the UK in 2021. I have yet to meet any of them. I had a further grandson due in Australia in early February 2022.

My husband and I have remained in South Africa after all of our children left. He is retired, but at 58 I am still working and hoping to move to Portugal in the next few years.

We always felt that the world was a small place and a hop onto the next aeroplane was always available to us if we were missing the kids.

Well the world has now become a VERY BIG PLACE with us having missed out on so much in the little guys' lives over the last 20 months.

We have had our vaccinations, we work from home and do not submit ourselves to unnecessary risk. We shop only when absolutely necessary, have practically no social life and do everything in our power to stay safe.

What this is doing to us now, is forcing us to rethink our future, and move as soon as possible. It may still mean that we cannot travel to our other children, but being isolated from one’s family for this extended period does not pose well for our mental state.

Every time there is a little hope, that door shuts and we are back at square one.

- Laura Stuart

All I can now wish for are refunds

I was due to fly in early Dec and all flights and hotels were booked and paid for. All I can now wish for are refunds. While I agree that the UK was perhaps too fast in announcing the ban, one can understand they are being cautious. Safety comes first. So while I’m disappointment that I can’t travel, one has to accept the decision knowing we are living in a fast changing world and these things are not predictable.

- Yusuf Abramjee

My only beacon of light was a week in Ireland

As a responsible citizen I have been fully vaccinated. Not only for myself, but to minimise the impact on society. But the question I have is that what benefit do I get apart from “doing the right thing”?



I can't travel, my children are struggling with last minute changes to their normal routine, working day in and day out with the lingering Covid sword hanging over one's head causing doubt like job security, etc.



Covid has taken so much from me this year, which includes the loss of family and friends. My only beacon of light was a week in Ireland in December which I have been saving up for for the last three years.



And yet again Covid did not disappoint, and shattered dreams, moral and livelihoods.



Bitterly disappointed and gutted!