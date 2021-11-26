'I haven't seen my family in a year': Readers respond to UK travel ban

We asked readers whether they have been affected by the travel ban instituted against South African travelers, first by the UK and since by several countries in Europe. We received hundreds of letters from readers separated from loved ones and affected financially. Below are a few of these letters.
Travel ban 'forcing us to rethink our future'
I have had three grandsons born during lockdown. One was born in Portugal in May 2020, one in New Zealand in April 2021 and one in the UK in 2021. I have yet to meet any of them. I had a further grandson due in Australia in early February 2022.
My husband and I have remained in South Africa after all of our children left. He is retired, but at 58 I am still working and hoping to move to Portugal in the next few years.
We always felt that the world was a small place and a hop onto the next aeroplane was always available to us if we were missing the kids.
Well the world has now become a VERY BIG PLACE with us having missed out on so much in the little guys' lives over the last 20 months.
We have had our vaccinations, we work from home and do not submit ourselves to unnecessary risk. We shop only when absolutely necessary, have practically no social life and do everything in our power to stay safe.
What this is doing to us now, is forcing us to rethink our future, and move as soon as possible. It may still mean that we cannot travel to our other children, but being isolated from one’s family for this extended period does not pose well for our mental state.
Every time there is a little hope, that door shuts and we are back at square one.
- Laura Stuart
All I can now wish for are refunds
I was due to fly in early Dec and all flights and hotels were booked and paid for. All I can now wish for are refunds. While I agree that the UK was perhaps too fast in announcing the ban, one can understand they are being cautious. Safety comes first. So while I’m disappointment that I can’t travel, one has to accept the decision knowing we are living in a fast changing world and these things are not predictable.
- Yusuf Abramjee
My only beacon of light was a week in Ireland
As a responsible citizen I have been fully vaccinated. Not only for myself, but to minimise the impact on society. But the question I have is that what benefit do I get apart from “doing the right thing”?
I can't travel, my children are struggling with last minute changes to their normal routine, working day in and day out with the lingering Covid sword hanging over one's head causing doubt like job security, etc.
Covid has taken so much from me this year, which includes the loss of family and friends. My only beacon of light was a week in Ireland in December which I have been saving up for for the last three years.
And yet again Covid did not disappoint, and shattered dreams, moral and livelihoods.
Bitterly disappointed and gutted!
- John van Rensburg
How much longer?
I have not seen my son who lives there [in the UK] since February 2019 due to Covid.
When the UK lifted the ban a few weeks ago he immediately booked his flight to SA and was due to land here on 20 December. He was going to be home home for Christmas. Something we have waited for nearly 5 years for since he left for the UK.
Now he has to postpone until who knows when. If he flies here he might not be able to get back in January.
How much longer do we have to have Covid control our lives? Yes, it is real and out there. But so are many other diseases. Life goes on.
I am devastated by this news.
- Heather Graves
I've waited so long to meet my granddaughter
I’m supposed to go to London on 16 December to meet my 8-month-old granddaughter. I haven’t seen my daughter and son-in-law since their wedding on 21 March 2020. I feel dead inside. I’ve waited so long to go and meet my little granddaughter and now this. I don’t have words. And I know I’m not the only one. It affects so many people. I pray that God moves this mountain for all of us and that people get vaccinated ASAP.
- Renn van Niekerk
No notice of warning
I am one of many people affected. I’m a South African citizen living in the UK at the moment. I haven’t been home and haven’t seen my family in a year. I am due to fly in two weeks to South Africa to see my family and friends and to attend my brother's wedding, my first sibling wedding in the family.
I am now faced with the dilemma that when I return I will now have to pay excruciating amounts of money to stay in a quarantine hotel in the UK. I’m now trying to look for alternative ways to get back to the UK instead of quarantining when I return. This is going to still cost me a lot of money needing to change my ticket and look for other accommodation if I fly to another country for 10 days before returning.
I am really disappointed and annoyed and frustrated at the UK for this sudden change, without giving any notice or warning to people.
- Aadila Hassen
Medication will run out
My 85-year-old husband and self are at present in South Africa on a visit to our son and family. Our return flight is booked on Virgin Airlines leaving Oliver Tambo International Airport on 12 December. We both have medication to last until our (present) date of return and mine is insulin and diabetic medication that I cannot do without.
We ask that as we have had all 3 of our vaccinations why we cannot (once airlines can land) return to our home in the village of Earls Colne and isolate there where we have stock of our medication in the fridge? We just have our pension and could not afford to isolate in a "hotel" charging exorbitant prices.