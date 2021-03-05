Join the conversation: After a year of life with Covid-19, what will you remember?

Today is exactly one year since the Covid-19 global pandemic reached South Africa. It has been a year like no other and has challenged and disrupted our lives in many ways.

While the pandemic has been written about mostly as a health, economic and political story, it has also had deeply personal effects. For many people it meant losing family and friends. For others it had dire financial implications.

At the one year-mark, we want to know from you what stands out most about the past 12 months. Was it something you learned about yourself as you went through deep financial waters? Perhaps you found a sense of community or got to know your children better during the lockdown. Or maybe you're still angry about the cigarette ban.

Please share with us in the comments below what you will remember as we look back on a year of getting used to the "new normal".

If you need inspiration to leave a comment, read this week's edition of Friday Briefing.