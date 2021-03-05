2h ago

add bookmark

Join the conversation: After a year of life with Covid-19, what will you remember?

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
People defied police order to not go onto the beach at Muizenberg Beach on January 30, 2021 in Cape Town.
People defied police order to not go onto the beach at Muizenberg Beach on January 30, 2021 in Cape Town.
Brenton Geach/Gallo Images

Today is exactly one year since the Covid-19 global pandemic reached South Africa. It has been a year like no other and has challenged and disrupted our lives in many ways.

While the pandemic has been written about mostly as a health, economic and political story, it has also had deeply personal effects. For many people it meant losing family and friends. For others it had dire financial implications.

At the one year-mark, we want to know from you what stands out most about the past 12 months. Was it something you learned about yourself as you went through deep financial waters? Perhaps you found a sense of community or got to know your children better during the lockdown. Or maybe you're still angry about the cigarette ban.

Please share with us in the comments below what you will remember as we look back on a year of getting used to the "new normal".

If you need inspiration to leave a comment, read this week's edition of Friday Briefing.

To be able to read and post comments, and take part in the conversation, become a News24 subscriber. To learn more about News24 for subscribers, read here.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
WATCH | Passion for planting: Joburg inner city farmer's quest to alleviate poverty in her community
Covid-19: 'Over 67 000 health workers vaccinated in the past 10 days', says Ramaphosa
Lockdown: De Hoop Nature reserve 'in survival mode' as turnover plunges
Read more on:
reader hubjournalismmedia
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 3830 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 2610 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 3711 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.29
(-0.09)
ZAR/GBP
21.18
(+0.23)
ZAR/EUR
18.24
(+0.24)
ZAR/AUD
11.74
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.32)
Gold
1693.45
(-0.02)
Silver
25.15
(-0.51)
Platinum
1119.50
(+0.04)
Brent Crude
67.21
(+4.17)
Palladium
2339.50
(+0.60)
All Share
67652.87
(-0.13)
Top 40
62208.47
(-0.07)
Financial 15
12518.37
(-1.23)
Industrial 25
87731.24
(-0.18)
Resource 10
69514.07
(+0.50)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school

03 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school
FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical...

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical school
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo