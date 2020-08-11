Make the most of your digital subscription features. Share 5 subscriber-exclusive articles with friends

News24 launched a digital subscription service at R75 per month.
You've subscribed to News24, now make the most of your digital subscription features.
Share subscriber-exclusive articles with friends who are not yet subscribers
It's no fun to have access to the best news insights, podcasts and documentaries, but not be able to share it with your friends. News24 subscribers can share up to five subscriber-exclusive articles with friends every month. Simply click on the red gift box at the top of an article page and you'll be prompted to enter the email address of the friend you want to send the article to.
Read and post comments on articles
Be part of the conversation. Once you're signed in with your subscriber account, create a username in your profile. Scroll to the bottom of an article to read and post comments. Look out for comments from users with a 'Staff' tag to their names. These are journalists and moderators who want to interact with you.
Listen to articles
Sometimes there is a long feature or investigative piece you want to read, but you simply don't have time. As a subscriber, you can listen to an article by clicking on the 'Listen' button at the top of the page. A useful tip is to bookmark the articles you want to listen to later, so that you can easily find them all in one place in the 'Bookmarks' tab.
Sign up to a range of subscriber-exclusive newsletters
Subscribers will receive a personalised version of our morning newsletter, Good Morning, SA, based on the stories they love to read. In addition to more than 20 available newsletters for registered users, subscribers can choose from a bouquet of exclusive newsletters. They include:
Editor's Notebook: Get News24 editor Adriaan Basson's weekly take on the news, first and exclusive in your inbox every Monday morning.
Business Briefing: A deep dive into the big business story of the week, as well as expert analysis of markets and trends.
Bright Spark: Let Parent24 keep you up to date with all the latest information and resources to help your child excel in school.
In your 'Profile', go to 'My Newsletters' to see what's available.
Read the e-editions of City Press and YOU, Drum and True Love magazines
As a paid subscriber you can page through the latest e-editions of YOU and TrueLove magazines as well as City Press. To access this feature, please click here.
In addition to these exclusive features, subscribers can also use features such as 'Bookmarks', 'Weather' and 'Traffic'.
For more information on News24 for subscribers, visit our FAQ page.